Just when it appeared as though the Burlington High football team was going to win its first game of the season, a couple of costly penalties, missed opportunities, and giving up two big plays did the Red Devils in yet again.
This time it was Watertown which took advantage of Burlington’s mistakes to first rally back from a one-touchdown deficit to tie it. Then the Raiders scored again in the closing minutes to take the lead, and hold on for a 14-7 victory over the Red Devils, in a game held at Victory Field on Friday night.
After the teams battled through a defensive struggle most of the way, what tipped the scale the Raiders’ way was the stellar effort by running back Mason Andrade. While the senior rushed for 211 yards on 28 carries overall, it was his effort on Watertown’s second scoring drive which really decided the outcome.
With the score tied with four minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Raiders with the ball on their own 18-yard line, Andrade first ran the ball four straight times for 27 total yards to pick up two big first downs, and advance the ball to the Watertown 45-yard line.
Then he took the next carry around left end, and bolted downfield 55 yards for a score with just over three minutes to play, which along with Rafael Magalhaes’ extra-point kick gave the Raiders a 14-7 lead with just over three minutes left, which Watertown would hold the rest of the way.
“Watertown did a nice job in that last series with a new formation, and that’s why I called two time-outs to adjust to it,” said Burlington coach Dan MacKay. “But then their running back (Andrade) broke one and ran it 55 yards for a touchdown, and give him credit, he stepped up and made a nice run there.”
The Red Devils were in a good position until the final minutes behind the fine effort of quarterback Ronan Noke. While he only competed four of 16 passes for 79 passing yards, the senior ran for 70 yards on 11 carries including a touchdown run, while running back Adam Eldeeb rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries.
The first half was somewhat of a throwback with both teams missing chances to score. While the Red Devils defense stopped two Watertown drives when Brady McGonagle and John Hoffman both picked off passes, Burlington’s offense went three-and-out three times, and fumbled the ball away at the Watertown 20.
After the teams exchanged punts to start the third quarter to keep the defensive struggle scoreless, the Red Devils started their next possession on their own 33-yard line. On the very next play Ronan Noke completed a 39-yard pass to Sam Doherty to quickly move the ball to the Watertown 28-yard line.
Then after short runs by Noke and Eldeeb moved the ball to the Raiders’ four-yard line, Noke took the next carry around left end, and ran it into the end zone for the score. Josh Pupa’s extra-point kick gave the Red Devils a 7-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.
But after the Red Devils’ defense stopped Watertown on three straight plays on its next possession to force a punt, the whole game changed when Burlington was called for roughing the kicker on the boot. So instead of the Red Devils getting the ball, the Raiders got the ball right back on the Burlington 47-yard line.
Then on the very next play Andrade ran the ball towards the right sideline, but then flipped the ball back to Billy McHugh who cut to the left sideline. With the Burlington defense completely drawn to Andrade, McHugh ran down a wide open left sideline 47 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the third quarter.
Magalhaes kicked the extra point to tie the game 7-7, so instead of Burlington still ahead 7-0, it was still either team’s game to win as the fourth quarter began.
“That roughing the kicker penalty changed the whole game,” said MacKay. “We would have had the ball with momentum and a 7-0 lead going into the fourth quarter, and I felt if we had then scored again we would have won the game. But then Watertown kept the ball and scored on the very next play.”
Still the Red Devils had a chance to regain the lead when, starting their next possession on their own 36, quickly drove downfield. A 20-yard run by Eldeeb, and a 25-yard pass from Ronan Noke to his brother Aidan helped Burlington move the ball in eight plays to the Watertown eight-yard line.
But just when Eldeeb apparently ran the next carry into the end zone, the Red Devils committed yet another costly mistake, this time a holding penalty which moved the ball back to the 18-yard line. Ronan Noke then threw three straight incomplete passes to end the drive, and let a golden chance to score slip away.
“We had a good drive going there, but then we had a holding penalty inside the 10-yard line which put us off schedule,” said MacKay. “That pushed us back to the 18-yard line, and next thing you know we had a fourth-and-goal from there. That was definitely a missed opportunity for us to score.”
Then after Andrade covered 82 yards over the next five plays to give the Raiders a 14-7 lead, the Red Devils had the ball one more time. But Burlington didn’t gain a yard on four straight plays to give up the ball, and a 13-yard run by (who else?) Andrade gave Watertown a first down which allowed it to run out the clock.
Afterwards MacKay lamented how what hurt his team in three previous losses, committing mistakes and penalties, and failing to take advantage of scoring opportunities, cost the Red Devils a chance to win a very winnable game despite some good defensive play which kept Burlington in the game.
“I felt overall our defense played great, but what cost us were penalties and missed opportunities,” said MacKay. “We played our butts off and had chances to make plays, but dropped a few passes which cost us first downs. Those things happen to us, so now we have to find a way to fight our way out of it.”
Burlington next plays on Friday when it hosts Wakefield at Varsity Field (6 p.m.).
LEXINGTON 28, WINCHESTER 13
Despite getting dominated, statistically, the Winchester High football team was in the game until the final minute in a 28-13 loss to Lexington, Friday night, at Crumb Field.
The Minutemen got 263 yards rushing from the duo of running back Ahmad Hanberry (24-171) and quarterback Nelson Mendes-Stephen (14-92), but the Red & Black came up with plays to end some of the drives before Lexington reached the end zone.
One of them was an interception by cornerback Ollie Wickramsinghe that he returned 96 yards for Winchester's second touchdown, that made it a 14-13 game, in favor of the Minutemen, at the half.
It was a late Lexington interception that led to a one-play drive touchdown with 1:05 left that put the game out of reach.
"We grew up a little more as a team tonight," said Red & Black coach Wally Dembowski. "The only thing they should be disappointed about is the final score. Everything else, the way we practiced, the way we talked about effort, the way we talked about a bunch of things during the week; they started to listen. We grew up a little bit as a team, which was fantastic to watch."
After not getting its initial first down until the fourth quarter, the previous week, it took only two plays for Winchester to get a first down, Friday night. Lexington's defense was still tough though, and the Red & Black was forced to punt after not getting a second first down.
The Minutemen took over it their 25 and embarked on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take an initial 7-0 lead.
Hanberry was the workhorse on the drive, carrying the ball seven times for 47 yards, including an initial carry for 25 yards.
Facing a third and 10 at the Winchester 25, Mendes-Stephen completed a pass to Jack Mazerall for 17 yards and a first and goal at the eight. On third and goal from the 12, Mendes-Stephen went back to pass again, this time completing a touchdown pass to Pierce Cattier in the middle of the end zone. Eduardo Auerbach made the first of four successful extra point tries.
There was a new face among the Red & Black kick returning trio, and freshman Emmett Goodrich gave his team a boost with a 36-yard return to the Lexington 45.
Winchester got one first down on a fourth and two, on an eight-yard run by quarterback Derek Giianci to the 29. On third and five from the 24, Gianci hit running back Ben Wilson on a swing pass out of the backfield, and the sophomore took it and ran 19 yards to the five-yard-line.
After a procedure penalty and consecutive sacks set the Red & Black back to the 19, Winchester went for it on fourth down. Gianci went back to pass, scrambled to the right and then found a wide open Jack Costello in the middle of the end zone for the tying touchdown. Wickramsinghe's extra point made it 7-7 with 5:21 left in the second quarter.
Lexington started its next drive at its 42 and was at midfield in two plays. On third and two, Hanberry got loose on a 42-yard run down the right side to the Winchester 8. On the next play, Mendes-Stephen scored on a quarterback draw for a 14-7 lead.
The Red & Black went three and out, giving the Minutemen a chance to close out the half with another touchdown drive. Two Winchester penalties for 20 yards, and 22 yards rushing on two carries set Lexington up with a first down at the Red & Black 14.
On the next play, Wickramsinghe intercepted Mendes-Stephen at the first down stick and took off down the right sideline. Wickramsinghe made a move around an offensive lineman, and then had two other Lexington players right on his heels, but they could not catch as he went 96 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 14-13 at the half.
"It was a great play by a first-year player who has never played (organized) football before," said Dembowski. "He's a junior, a first-year player and he made a great play."
Lexington got the ball to start the second half on the Red & Black 43. On third and four from the 49, the Minutemen got consecutive rushes for12 yards from Hanberry, 15 yards from Mendes-Stephen, and 14 more yards from Harberry, setting up a first down at the 10.
Hanberry got five yards on first down, but then the drive stalled. On fourth down from the five, Hanberry tried to go around the left side, only to be forced out of bounds by Grant Garrett and a couple other Red & Black players.
Winchester was backed up at the seven, and the first two plays got them three yards. On third down, Gianci scrambled to his left and found Will Schlessinger for 36 yards to the 46 yard line.
"We simplified some things, we practiced a little differently this week," said Dembowski, on the passing game finally making an impact on the Winchester offense. "I think that helped us so we might keep implementing those things for the learning of the assignments and those types of pieces."
On the next play, Gianci kept the ball for 16 yards to the Lexington 38. On fourth down from the 40, Harry Lowenstein came in at quarterback and was picked off on his first attempt. John Mathurin caught the ball at the 18 and returned it 15 yards to the 33.
Hanberry picked up 21 more yards on first down, and Mendes-Stephen ran for 12 yards as the third quarter came to a close. Mendes-Stephen was the workhorse on this possession, and his fifth carry for 6 yards put the Minutemen up 21-13, with 7:37 left.
Winchester started the next drive at its 35, and despite three more pass completions for Gianci, the drive stalled at midfield.
"It was a good effort, we had some blocking and we did some really nice things in comparison to last week," said Dembowski, speaking of a 40-8 loss to Masconomet. "If we can come back this week and build on those little things, I will certainly be one happy camper. We as a coaching staff were happy that the team grew up some this week."
The Minutemen turned the ball over while running out the clock, with Sean Holland recovering at the Winchester 43. Two plays later, John Donaghey picked off Gianci, and he took the ball 35 yards down to the five. Hanberry scored on the next play for the 28-13 final.
"If we can continue to do that in practice and get a little better, play a little bit harder, a little bit smarter, we'll be in great shape for the second half of the season," said Dembowski. "We're closer."
The Red & Black return to Knowlton Stadium, Friday night (7 p.m.) where they will entertain Belmont.
(Ken Kotelly and Mark Nadeau contributed to this report.)
