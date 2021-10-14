Winchester freshman John Scully outdueled Reading’s Ryan Goodwin at No. 1 as Winchester snapped Reading’s unbeaten streak in a 39.5-32.5 decision in Tuesday’s Middlesex League Liberty Division title showdown at Meadow Brook Golf Club.
The Red & Black clinched the Liberty crown with a 10-0 record while with the loss, the Rockets fell to 8-1-1.
“It was an excellent match and Winchester is just an outstanding team, and one of the best in the state,’’ said Reading coach Jeff Nelson. “I thought we played one of our best matches of the season, and the guys were up to the challenge. We came up a little short, but I was very happy with the way we performed out on the course.”
The Scully-Goodwin match was one for the ages. Scully sank three birdies and made an eagle (on the par-5 sixth hole) while Goodwin finished with a career low 32 (four-under par) but was just nipped, 5-4 in the overall point total per hole.
“I’ve never seen anyone at the high school level shoot a five-under par at Meadow Brook,’’ said Nelson, who is in his 28th year as RMHS coach. “Ryan (Goodwin) had five birdies, and shot a four under par and still lost his match. (Scully) is a tremendous player, and for a freshman, or any high school golfer to shoot a five-under par, is just a tremendous accomplishment.”
Individual victories for the Rockets included Jack Murray at No. 4, who battled to a 5-4 win, followed by Liam Tierney’s 5-4 win at No. 5. At No. 8, Will Flaherty also prevailed in a tight 5-4 win.
“After the first three matches, it was pretty even the rest of the way,’’ said Nelson. “Every match after the top three were decided by a 5-4 decision and our losses could’ve gone either way. This was a great match to prepare for the North Sectional Tournament next week.”
The Rockets wrap up the regular season this afternoon where they’ll face Stoneham at Bear Hill Golf Club before participating in Monday’s Division 2 North Sectionals at Bradford Country Club.
Reading 36, Melrose 36 — Before Reading could face Winchester on Tuesday with the title on the line, the Rockets needed an eight-foot putt by Flaherty at No. 8 to halve the ninth hole in his match and preserve a 36-36 tie with Melrose on Monday at Mt. Hood.
“Melrose is a tough team on their home course, and they’re in line to win the Middlesex League Freedom Division,’’ said Nelson. “For many of our guys, it’s the first time they’ve ever played on this course and it’s very challenging. I give the guys a lot of credit and they were able to battle out with some close matches.
“Flaherty came up huge at the No. 8 position even though he lost his match. He sank that putt on the final hole for us to get the tie. If he misses that putt, we lose the match.”
Winners for Reading were: Nate Johnson at No. 2, Liam Tierney at No. 5 and Zach Micciche at No. 6. Sophomore Jack Murray halved his match at No. 4.
