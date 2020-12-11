Area high school basketball and hockey games have been scheduled and barring any unforeseen COVID-19 outbreaks, resulting in the EEA stepping in to perhaps shut it down, the season will begin on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday a roll back to the state’s reopening back to Phase 3, Step 1. However, decisions on playing hockey and basketball will be made locally.
The Middlesex League is expected to issue some final guidelines today. In a recent decision, the league will not allow spectators (and perhaps even media) to attend those contests. The Merrimack Valley Conference will also not allow spectators. This was a tough blow to parents of the athletes.
Woburn will begin its schedule with Arlington on Jan. 2. The boys basketball team will play the Spy Ponders in Arlington in a noon start while the Woburn girls will host Arlington in also a noontime start. Boys hockey is at Arlington in an 11:50 a.m. start while the girls hockey team will play host to Arlington at noon at O’Brien Rink.
Reading and Winchester will begin against each other that weekend. Winchester will play host to the boys games while Reading hosts the girls contests.
Burlington will meet Wilmington. The boys basketball and hockey teams will be home while the girls basketball and hockey teams will be at Wilmington.
All games are to be played on Saturday’s with Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 18, is also to be used for a block of games.
Rink availability may move some hockey games to Wednesday’s, however. Like most sporting events during this pandemic, this is fluid situation and things are always changing.
The scheduling is exclusively within divisions. Liberty schools (Arlington, Belmont, Lexington, Reading, Winchester and Woburn) will only play each other home-and-away. The same for the Freedom Division (Burlington, Melrose, Stoneham, Wakefield, Watertown and Wilmington).
The league is keeping open the week of Monday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 21 to perhaps schedule another game or two. There looms the possibility of playing a crossover game against the team in the other division with the same ranking in their respective standings. For example, the first place team in the Liberty would play the first place team in the Freedom; the second place teams would play, and so on.
Pre-season practices for winter sports are scheduled to begin on Monday (Dec. 14) with plenty of restrictions that have been detailed earlier concerning mask wearing and sanitizing of equipment, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.