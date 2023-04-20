READING — On Wednesday morning Reading won its fourth straight game defeating Liberty Division foe Lexington, 7-1, behind another strong pitching performance, a double-digit hitting attack, and its best all-around played game of the season.
The Rocket offense was setup to be strong this season and they are starting to fulfill the promise, averaging eight runs and 11 hits over the four-game win streak. Also, they make consistent contact (average just 3.5 strikeouts per game) which puts pressure on opposing defenses.
They possess strength one-through-nine in the batting order and have hitters not in the batting lineup who in many years would be receiving regular at-bats.
The pivotal inning of the game was the fifth with Reading up 2-0 and the top of the Minutemen lineup due up after the No. 9 hitter.
Adam O’Shaughnessy singled off Jack Raimo to start the inning and then the next pitch hit leadoff batter Max Berberian.
Jayden Velis followed with a hard single to left field to load the bases and Lexington’s top hitter coming up in Vince Libretto.
Reading had the infield back setting up for a potential double play and were willing to give up the run in exchange for two outs.
Libretto hit a tailor-made grounder to third baseman Ryan Mulvey who touched third base for a force out and threw across the diamond. However, the throw was a bit wide, and the runner was safe and the run scored.
After a wild pitch put the tying and lead runs in scoring position Raimo escaped by fielding a Jack Finch grounder on the mound and getting the second out at first with the runners holding, He then retired Brian Seo on a soft pop fly to second base.
Limiting the Minutemen to one run with the bases loaded and no out and retaining the lead propelled Reading into its turn at bat in the fifth.
Matt Fichera hit a soft floating line drive to short centerfield to start the inning and Nick Bartalini dropped a fly ball down the left field line that fell in for a single.
Next up senior co-captain Michael Fabiano (4 hits, 3 RBI) ripped a double to deep right center field to score two runs,
Another middle of the order hitter who has been hitting everything hard Thomas Fratto lined a single to right center scoring Fabiano to give the Rockets a 5-1 lead.
Fratto came around to score the fourth run of the inning after Bryan Beneke singled and Ryan Mulvey followed with an RBI single to give the Rockets a safe five-run cushion.
“These are things we are starting to do that are building some momentum for us as a team,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “Lexington is a strong team with some recent success, and we knew the game would turn on a situation like this and turned this one our way.”
Reading had jumped out early in the first inning benefiting once again by loose infield defense from an opponent.
A walk to Ben Wright and a one out Fabiano infield hit brought up a Fratto who scorched a hard grounder off the glove of the first baseman and as the ball rolled into the short outfield Wright scored.
In the third inning Bartalini hit a laser to deep right field that deflected off the fielder’s glove and Bartalini went all the way to third base on the error.
Though the hit was scored an error it was another case of the Rockets testing defenses with hard hit balls that put stress on the fielders.
Fabiano followed with a single to put the Rockets up 2-0 after three innings.
In the bottom of the sixth the last Reading run was scored after it loaded the bases and Joe Ciccariello (in for centerfielder Matt Walsh who left the game with a shoulder injury) hit a sacrifice fly.
Raimo finished off his complete game win pitching to just six batters. Matt Ursino reached on an infield error but was quickly erased on a double play turned by shortstop Bartalini taking it himself for a force out at second and throwing out Leo Libretto at first base.
“Jack is doing everything for us right now hitting .500 from the nine spot, three great pitching starts and playing an errorless third base," said Blanchard. ”Jack is typical of the kind of team we have this year, no superstars just a bunch of guys who can contribute in a lot of different ways.”
Friday, at 10 a.m. Reading (5-1, 4-1 ML) goes for a 3-0 school vacation week against its nemesis over the past two seasons, Arlington, at home.
