WOBURN — After finishing with a 14-8 overall two years ago that included a win over Everett in the Div. 1 North tournament, the Woburn High softball team was expecting to achieve better things last year before the season was cancelled by the coronavirus.
Now after a lost season, the Tanners are pretty much starting over with three returning starters and two other returnees from two years ago.
“It’s been two years since we’ve played, yet we have experience with our three seniors who were with us two years ago,” said 19th-year head coach Courtney Sigsbury (236-140). “Our other four seniors are doing a phenomenal job, especially after losing last year. Their work ethic and enthusiasm make them fun to be around.”
The Tanners have experience in the middle of the infield, with returning starters at catcher, second base, and shortstop who fill out the top three spots in the line-up. Woburn also has a young pitcher who has looked impressive in two recent scrimmages and could help the team win a lot of low-scoring games.
“Our fielding and our pitching I feel will keep us in a lot of games this year,” said Sigsbury. “I also feel we’ll get some timely hitting, especially from our experienced kids at the top of our line-up. Then hopefully we’ll be successful doing a lot of the little things like base running, so I’m excited and looking forward to it.”
To fill the void within the circle, the Tanners will go with sophomore Morgan Barbash, who burst onto the scene with last year’s Summer Tanners squad, as the team’s starting pitcher. Barbash hurled a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a recent scrimmage against Burlington, and appears ready to take on any line-up.
“Morgan (Barbash) reminds me a lot of Krissy Cudmore who pitched for us 15 years ago,” said Sigsbury. “She’s a workhorse who’s really strong. She hits her spots well, and her teammates really like her. She can shut down even a really good hitting team. I feel we’re going to go as far as Morgan takes us.”
Barbash will have an experienced catcher to pitch to with the return of senior captain Bella Sgroi behind the plate. Sgroi became the starting catcher as a sophomore two years ago. Sgroi also is a tough hitter who can get on base frequently batting in the second spot in the line-up.
“Bella (Sgroi) was a league All-Star as a sophomore two years ago, when we first put her at catcher which she wasn’t used to,” said Sigsbury. “The way she played defensively carried us, and now she carries us offensively as well. Bella is a leader in everything she does, and she calls a great game and we’re lucky to have her.”
At first base senior Clara Horton, who backed up her older sister Izzy there two years ago, and now will assume the starting role. Horton has good range as an infielder and can provide some power at the plate hitting sixth in the line-up. She will be backed up by senior newcomer Emily Venezia.
Over at second base returns senior captain Keeli Queen, who took over the starting role and gained valuable experience two years ago. Queen is both a good fielder and a talented lead-off hitter who has a good ability to get on base often and spark scoring rallies. She will be a key player for Woburn this season.
“It’s nice to have her as a lefty lead-off hitter who sets the table for the rest of our line-up,” said Sigsbury. “Defensively she’s very quick and covers a lot of ground. She helps us to be very solid in our infield. We’re looking for big things from her this year.”
On the left side of the infield will be Woburn’s third returning starter, senior captain Grace Sgroi, Bella’s twin sister.
Grace Sgroi will usually start at shortstop, and sometimes at third base. Sgroi will bat in the third spot in the line-up, and is a versatile and talented fielder as well who can stop ground balls hit anywhere near her.
“Grace (Sgroi) is also a returning league All-Star as a sophomore, and she’s solid defensively at the left side of the field,” said Sigsbury. “She’s very consistent in everything she does. She’s the most consistent and versatile player we have who could play anywhere in the field.”
Over at third base will usually be junior newcomer Tiffany Bryant. Bryant also has good range as a fielder, and she will be backed up by senior newcomer Raeven Nicole-Henderson.
The Tanners are less experienced in the outfield with players who were back-ups in 2019. In left field will be senior Corie Doherty, with junior Vickie Lambrukas backing her up. Junior Jenna Taylor will start in center field, while junior Cora Soderquist will usually start in right field and could also play at second base.
With three experienced senior captains in the infield who will bat in the first three spots in the line-up, along with several talented players who will potentially get better as the season goes along, Sigsbury feels her squad has the potential to be a winning team and can compete for the Liberty Division title this season.
“There’s so many good teams in the Liberty Division, and since it’s been two years since we’ve played we don’t know much about them,” said Sigsbury. “We have great team chemistry, and our girls are energetic, working hard, and fun to be around. We’re looking forward to a successful year and competing for the title.”
Woburn will play a 10-game regular season and face the other five Liberty Division teams twice in a home-and-home two-game series. There will be a Middlesex League tournament following the regular season and then an MIAA tournament.
It begins the season on Thursday when it hosts Arlington at Library Park (4 p.m.). Woburn will then be at Arlington on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.