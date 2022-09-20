HYANNIS — For the first time this season, the Reading High football team found itself trailing.
It didn’t last long, however,
After falling behind by a point in the third quarter, the Rockets came back to defeat Barnstable, 37-22, on Friday at W. Leo Shields Memorial Field.
“I’m really proud of how the kids handled it,” said Reading coach John Fiore, whose team improved to 2-0 heading into its home opener against Danvers. “We had the long bus ride and played a well-coached, tough team like Barnstable.”
Reading held a 21-8 lead at the half. Barnstable (0-2) scored on the first two possessions of the second half to go up 22-21.
One play after the Red Hawks’ quarterback Jake Mooney connected with Chavaunie Shakespear for a 52-yard pass to the Reading 14, Tajardo France carried the ball through the right side of the line for Barnstable’s second touchdown. The two-point conversion rush failed and Reading held on to a 21-14 edge.
After the Rockets’ first series of the second half went three-and-out, Barnstable put together a 10-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Hiago Salomao scoring from the four. On the conversion, Salomao barged into the end zone, giving the Red Hawks a 22-21 edge with 5:41 left in the third quarter.
Reading regained the lead on the next series, with James Murphy (27-for-36, 294 yards) throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jake Palm with 1:54 left in the third. On the conversion, Murphy carried the ball into the end zone to put the Rockets up 29-22.
On that drive, Murphy gained 11 yards on a third and 6 to keep the drive going. He also had passes of 26 and nine yards to Aidan Bekkenhuis and Palm.
Barnstable drove down to the Reading 15 on the next series but a fumble on second down pushed the Red Hawks back to the 20 and on fourth down, Sean Crowley and Giacomo Iapicca sacked Mooney for a 10-yard loss on fourth down to give Reading the ball at its own 30.
On the next series, Reading put the game out of reach, with Max Leone finishing an eight-play drive with a five-yard plunge up the middle.
On the conversion, the snap was a little off the mark. Palm, the kicker, picked up the ball and passed to Jesse Doherty for the conversion to put Reading up 37-22 with 3:18 left.
On their final possession, the Red Hawks drove to the Reading 11 before Brendan Lindmark came up with an interception in the end zone, allowing the Rockets to run out the remaining 1:32.
Reading scored on its first three possessions of the game. Jack Dougherty finished the opening drive when he broke through the middle of the line for a 42-yard scoring run. Ryan Strout scored on the conversion, carrying the ball after a direct snap to the left.
Strout finished the game as Reading’s leading receiver with six catches for 133 yards.
Murphy, who carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards, finished Reading’s next two possessions with one-yard quarterback sneaks for his first two rushing touchdowns of the season,.
“They were playing a lot of cover-two man,” Murphy said. “That left the quarterback open. Our line and receivers all did their jobs. The receivers ran their routes. The line blocked, Everyone did their jobs.”
The Red Hawks got on the board after Reading’s second touchdown when Darren Thomas broke loose for a 43-yard scoring run. Thomas rushed for two points to make it 15-8 with 1:33 left in the first quarter.
“Their misdirection is tough,” Fiore said. “It;s hard to simulate it in practice and it took a half to get used to it.”
The Rockets had a chance to add to their lead before the half when they drove to the Barnstable five. After a holding call wiped out an eight-yard touchdown pass from Murphy to Aidan Bekkenhuis, he came back with a 13-yard pass to Strout to the five for third and one. The Red Hawks stopped Doherty for no gain after he caught a short pass from Murphy on third down. On fourth, the final play of the half, Murphy’s pass to Strout in the end zone was incomplete.
“We knew we were getting the ball back to start the second half,” said Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola. “We felt if we could hold them it would give us momentum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.