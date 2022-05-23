For the first time since the 2019 spring outdoor season, the Middlesex League held its League Track Meet in its entirety last Thursday at the Burlington High track.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 spring season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no league meet held last year with a truncated spring season.
On the girls’ side, the Woburn High girls team finished second to Lexington. The Tanners accumulated 101.5 coming in second to Lexington’s 112. The Reading girls were eighth.
Leading the way for Woburn was Nubia Pereira who won the 800 meters in a winning time of 2:17.04. The 4x100 relay team was also a winner with a time of 51.22.
Other place winners for the Tanners included freshman Riley Anderson’s fourth place time of 2:25.82 in the 800. In the 200, Alivia Forester placed third in 27.36. In the 100, Ruth Michel earned a fourth place finish in 13.16 followed by Camille Connors’ seventh place time of 13.60.
In the two-mile run, Sinead Butler recorded a second place time of 11:54.57 followed by Olivia Poole’s sixth place time of 12:19.08.
Cydnea Labissiere finished second in the 100 hurdles in 16.16 while Deanna Dukas also placed in the hurdles, coming in seventh (18.03).
The 4x400 relay team finished second with a time of 4:10.66 while the 4x800 relay team took fourth with a time of 10:35.60.
In the high jump, Labissiere finished in a fourth place tie, clearing the bar with a height of 4-10. Labissierre also finished third in the long jump with a leap of 17-03 while Ruth Michel came in fourth in the triple jump in 33-8 while Forester grabbed sixth in the triple in 33-7.
In the shot put, Emma Patrissi had a sixth-place throw of 31-3. Carley Dangora was fifth in the javelin at 95-2.
“I’m very happy with the way the girls performed in the league meet,’’ said coach Woburn Chris Keane. “Finishing second and almost winning the (league meet) is a tremendous accomplishment and I’m very happy with the way everyone performed. Our relay teams continue to perform well and Nubia (Pereira) had another great race all-around. We just have to keep working hard and prepare for states.”
For Reading, Sedona Skendarian posted a win in the 100 in 12.98 and also finished second in the 200 with a time of 26.65.
In the mile run, Liz Donahue earned a second place time of 5:12.76 while Katie Caraco placed sixth in the 100 hurdles.
The 4x100 relay team finished fifth with a time of 53.35 while Brooke Golden finished in a tie for eighth in the high jump, clearing the bar with a height of 4-8.
The 4x00 relay team finished seventh in 4:24.14 while Katie Caraco placed eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 33-3. Sydney Cahill took seventh in the javelin (92-4).
“We had some great performers and overall it was a good meet for us,’’ said Reading coach Nancy Madden. “Sedona (Skendarian) had great races in the 100 and 200 and Katie Caraco had a strong showing as well. The girls have worked hard all season long, and we’re hoping we can continue that momentum heading into states.”
BOYS LEAGUE TRACK MEET
The Reading High boys finished third out of 12 teams with a team total of 81 points, trailing Winchester (83) and meet champion Lexington (159).
“The guys performed well, and the Middlesex League has a lot of great track and field athletes,’’ said Reading coach Scott Price. “It’s always a fun meet to compete together as a league. We had a lot of great performances, which is something we can build on as we prepare for states.”
Leading the way for the Rockets was Michael Harden, who earned a pair of victories in the long jump (22-11) and the 100 meters (11.41).
Also finishing third in the 100 was Camy Despeignes who posted a time of 11.73.
In the 800 meters Jack Quinn finished second in 1:58.36 followed by Jackson Clish’s fifth-place time of 2:04.26. Also finishing fifth in the 400 was Jack Dougherty in 53.39.
The Rockets 4x100 relay team earned a winning time of 43.77 while the 4x400 squad finished second overall with a time of 3:35.94.
In the high jump, Tyler Lloyd finished third, clearing the bar with a height of 5-10 while William Hughes finished seventh with a height of 5-6.
Connor Patterson finished fourth in the shot put, recording a throw of 46-10 followed by Peter Tompkins’ seventh place throw of 43-0.
Devin Norris took fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 39-2.5. In the mile run, Brian Ronyane finished seventh with a time of 4:43.11.
“The Middlesex League meet is very tough, and I thought our guys competed very well,’’ said Price. “Michel Harden continues to prove how valuable he is to the team, winning the long jump and the (100). He’s been huge for us all year, and he came through for us in the league meet. We’re looking forward to how everyone will fare at states and it’s very exciting.”
Woburn grabbed seventh place with 45 points.
Leading the way for the Tanners was strongman Kevin Kazadi who won the shot put and finished fourth in the discus.
The senior recorded a winning throw in the shot of 50-6 and in the discus he covered 128-11 for fourth.
In the 100, Duc St. Piette finished fourth in 11.77 while Joe Mahon finished sixth in the mile with a time of 4:37.61.
In the 4x100 relay, the Tanners finished fourth with a time of 46.28 and also placed fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:43.39. The Tanners took eighth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:40.94.
In the 110 high hurdles, Rocco Gomes placed seventh with a time of 17.26 while Leyland Stack finished seventh with a time of 1:02.29 in the 400 hurdles followed by Matt Balleani’s eighth-place time of 1:02.85. Karel Jeanlouis also placed seventh in the javelin (124-6).
“I’m very happy with the way the guys performed in the league meet,’’ said Woburn first year coach Dan Mullen. “Kevin (Kazadi) had a great performance in both the discus and the shot put and he really stepped it up. We had a lot of great performances by a lot of the guys and I’m very pleased with our relay performers out there. We had a lot of guys really come through with some awesome performances, and we just have to continue to improve as we prepare for states.”
Girls Team Scores:
Lexington 112; Woburn 101.50; Melrose 90.50; Burlington 85; Wilmington 79.50; Arlington 71; Wakefield 52; Reading 38.50; Belmont 27; Winchester 20; Watertown 15; Stoneham 10.
Girls Individual Events:
100: 1, Sedona Skendarian (R) 12.98; 2. Grace Hanafin (Bu) 13.09; 3. Olive Lawrence (A) 13.11; 4. Ruth Michel (Wob) 13.16; 5. Kaitlyn Doherty (Wil) 13.30; 6. Rose O’Neill (L) 13.55; 7. Camille Connors (Wob) 13.60; 8. Ashlee Purcell (Wak) 13.84.
200: 1. Hanafin (Bur) 26.43; 2. Skendarian ® 26.65; 3. Alivia Forester (Wob) 27.36; 4. Madison Alves (S) 27.86; 5. Ashlee Purcell (Wak) 27.87; 6. Ania Jacob (Wak) 28.25; 7. Lily Lambo (Wat) 28.37; 8. D’Mitra Mukasa (M) 28.86.
400: 1. Mari McBride (L) 59.56; 2. Fiona Recene (Wak) 1:00.47; 3. Hope Hanafin (Bur) 1:00.65; 4. Kate Sullivan (Wob) 1:01.92; 5. Kate Anderson-Strain (Bel) 1:02.63; 6. Autumn Whelan (M) 1:02.92; 7. Amanda Broussard (Wil) 1:03.24; 8. Ella Connelly (A) 1:03.38.
800: 1. Nubia Pereira (Wob) 2:17.04; 2. Anna Mackey (M) 2:17.47; 3. Simone Harrison (A) 2:24.47; 4. Riley Anderson (Wob) 2:25.82; 5. Dana Lehr (Bel) 2:27.21; 6. Addy Hunt (Wil) 2:27.99; 7. Kate Sikkema (M) 2:29.54; 8. Caileigh Sweeney (Wak) 2:30.24.
Mile: 1. Ava Criniti (L) 5:12; 2. Elizabeth Donahue (R) 5:12.76; 3. Charlotte Tysall (M) 5:14.85; 4. Cadence L’Heureux (M) 5:22.53; 5. Lily Sallee (Wak) 5:23.76; 6. Clara Fu (Lex) 5:29.20; 7. Francesca Kitch (Bel) 5:30.89; 8. Madison Nett (Wak) 5:35.70.
2-Mile: 1. Ava Criniti (L) 10:52.16; 2. Sinead Butler (Wob) 11:54.57 3. Shea Cushing (Wil) 11:58.07; 4. Jillian Bakey (M) 12:07.26; 5. Jasmine Sun (L) 12:14.97; 6. Olivia Poole (Wob) 12:19.08; 7. Charlotte O’Neill (Wak) 12:25.40; 8. Maizie Frakt (M) 12:26.37.
100 Hurdles: 1. Taylor Pierce (M) 16.13; 2. Cydnea Labissiere (Wob) 16.16; 3. Cora Lavery (Bur) 16.53; 4. Kara Quinlan (S) 17.07; 5. Elena Sabin (L) 17.15; 6. Katie Caraco (R) 17.62; 7. Deanna Dukas (Wob) 18.03; 8. Celia Kulis (Wil) 19.93.
400 Hurdles: 1. Cora Laverty (Bur) 1:07.73; 2. Elena Sabin (L) 1:09.05; 3. Evelyn Cahill (A) 1:10.95; 4. Angie Zaykovskaya (Wil) 1:12.12; 5. Ella Rey (A) 1:12.21; 6. Bridget Donohue (Wat) 1:13.23; 7. Jess Korotkn (Win) 1:14.24; 8. Mollie Lytje (M) 1:14.42.
4x100 Relay: 1. Woburn 51.22; 2. Lexington 51.51; 3. Wilmington 52.33; 4. Belmont 53.08; 5. Reading 53.35; 6. Arlington 53.47; 7. Melrose 54.09; 8. Watertown 54.35.
4x400 Relay: 1. Lexington 4:07.28; 2. Woburn 4:10.66; 3. Melrose 4:12.56; 4. Wilmington 4:21.82; 5. Watertown 4:21.86; 6. Wakefield 4:23.72; 7. Reading 4:24.14; 8. Burlington 4:26.44.
4x800 Relay:1. Lexington 10:06.53; 2. Melrose 10:13.30; 3. Winchester 10:33.80; 4. Woburn 10:35.60; 5. Belmont 10:52.58; 6. Arlington 10:59.75; 7. Watertown 11:19.69; 8. Wilmington 11:23.00.
High Jump: 1. Mari McBride (L) 5-2; 2. Mollie Osgood (Wil) 5-0; 3. Julia McAree (M) 5-0; 4. Scarlett Timm (M) 4-10; 5. Cydnea Labissiere (Wob) 4-10; 6. Kayla Flynn (Wil) 4-10; 7. Madeline Parks (L) 4-8; 8. Brooke Golden (R) 4-8.
Pole Vault:1. Emilie Bell (A) 10-00; 2. Sophie Brown (W) 9-6; 3. Katelyn Adams (L) 9-0; 4. Cora Laverty (B) 8-0; 5. Hope Hanafin (B) 7-6; 6. Sylvie McMaken-Marsh (A) 7-6; 7. Sophia Weissman (M) 7-0; 8. Emily Federici (Wak) 7-0.
Long Jump: 1. Grace Hanafin (B) 17-09.50; 2. Celia Kulis (Wil) 17-03.50; 3. Cydnea Labissiere (Wob) 17-03; 4. Olive Lawrence (A) 17-02; 5. Anna Yang (L) 16-06; 6. Ashlee Purcell (Wak) 16-03; 7. Sara El Jeudi (Bur) 16-02; 8. May Cort (Wat) 15-10.
Triple Jump: 1. Taylor Pesce (M) 36-00; 2. Sofia Hospodar (B) 34-10; 3. Jade Roycroft (Wak) 33-11; 4. Kaitlyn Doherty (Wil) 33-09; 5. Ruth Michel (Wob) 33-07; 6. Alivia Forester (Wob) 33-07; 7. Anna Yang (L) 33-04; 8. Katie Caraco (R) 33-03.
Shot Put: 1. Brooke Bibbo (Bur) 37-05; 2. Olive Lawrence (A) 33-08; 3. Bailey McDevitt (Wak) 31-05; 4. Mia Krutz (Win) 31-05; 5. Sarah LaVita (Wil) 31-05; 6. Emma Patrissi (Wob) 31-03; 7. Taylor Lambo (Wat) 29-09; 8. Lauren Mangerelli (Wak) 29-05.50.
Discus: 1. Sarah LaVita (Wil) 107-11; 2. Brooke Bibbo (Bur) 106-64; 3. Chloe Keyes (A) 102-07; 4. Raquel Batista-Vieira (L) 99-01; 5. Caroline Herlihy (Win) 96-01; 6. Quin Tandeih (L) 92-10; 7. Mia Kurtz (Win) 87-09; 8. Meghan Prior (A) 86-10.
Javelin: 1. Kate Sikkema (M) 110-01; 2. Sara LaVita (Wil) 104-10; 3. Fiona Rigby (A) 96-05; 4. Hannah Brouady (Bur) 95-04; 5. Carley Dangora (Wob) 95-02; 6. Chloe Keyes (A) 93-07; 7. Sydney Cahill (R) 92-04; 8. Maria Medeiros (Win) 90-05.
Boys Team Scores:
Lexington 159; Winchester 83; Reading 81; Burlington 75; Wakefield 66; Arlington 50; Woburn 45; Belmont 39; Wilmington 35; Stoneham 19; Watertown 17; Melrose 17.
Boys Individual Events:
100: 1 Michael Harden (R) 11.41; 2. Daniel Killian (Win) 11.51; 3. Camy Despeignes (R) 1.73; 4. Duc St. Pierre (Wob) 11.77; 5. Jake Wheaton (L) 11.85; 6. Michael Kruse (S) 11.90; 7. Jeff Tan (Win) 11.92; 8. Michael Gerfen (L) 12.11.
200: 1, Brandon Uda-Thach (L) 22.76; 2. Jeandre Abel (Wil) 22.90; 3. Jayden Bai (L) 23.04; 4. Joshua Lee (L) 23.19; 5. Anthony Abbott (Bur) 24.00; 6. Jake Wheaton (L) 24.06; 7. Khai Uda-Thach 24.19;8. Lucas Kehoe (Wak) 24.44.
400: 1. Bradley Diaz (Wak) 50.92; 2. Aiden Sheehan (Wak) 51.96; 3. Anthony Minichiello (Bur) 52.34; 4. Joshua Lee (L) 52.93; 5. Jack Dougherty (R) 53.39; 6. Brandon Uda-Thach (L) 54.48; 7. Jack Bunnell (S) 54.58; 8. Alex Coelho (Bel) 54.74.
800: 1. Jackson Coelho (Bel) 1:58.35; 2. Jack Quinn (R) 1:58.36; 3. Eric Sekaya (Bur) 1:58.90; 4. Max Zhang (L) 2:00.64; 5. Jackson Clish (R) 2:04.26; 6. Ryan Cotugno (M) 2:04.71; 7. Jason Kensicki (Win) 2:05.31; 8. Antonio Lopez (L) 2:06.13.
Mile: 1. Evan Eberle (L) 4:23.10; 2. Rithikh Prakash (Bur) 4:25.62; 3. Ajay Haridasse (Wak) 4:26.05; 4. Adam Boyle (A) 4:26.43; 5. Dante Perrone (Win) 4:35.36; 6. Joe Mahon (Wob) 4:37.61; 7. Brian Ronyane (R) 4:43.11; 8. Will Dugan (M) 4:47.16.
2-Mile: 1. Andrew Gosselin (Win) 9:36.70; 2. Ben Stratton (Wak) 9:37.88; 3. Gabe Watson (Win) 9:42.95; 4. Jared Rife (Bel) 9:49.93; 5. Justin Eastman (A) 9:56.29; 6. Oliver DiCerbo (L) 9:56.66; 7. Thomas Lane (L) 10:05.39; 8. Caleb Barnes (M) 10:05.48.
110 Hurdles: 1. Easton Tan (Win) 14.54; 2. Michel Gerfen (L) 15.68; 3. Gabriel Buffonage (M) 15.85; 4. Jayden Bai (L) 16.34; 5. Tade Kotyan (A) 16.90; 6. Matthew Burns (Wak) 16.93; 7. Rocco Gomes (Wob) 17.26; 8. Naresh Vytheswaren (L) 21.02.
400 Hurdles: 1. Jayden Bai (L) 56.40; 2. George Pomer (Bel) 56.52; 3. Elijah Wolinski (Bur) 59.85; 4. Kuzey Kaya (Win) 59.96; 5. Ioannis Kontothanasis (L) 1:00.09; 6. Tade Kotyan (A) 1:01.99; 7. Leyland Stack (Wob) 1:02.29; 8. Matt Balleani (Wob) 1:02.85.
4x100 Relay:1. Reading 43.77; 2. Winchester 44.79; 3. Wilmington 45.17; 4. Woburn 46.28; 5. Stoneham 46.34; 6. Burlington 46.67; 7. Wakefield 46.99; 8. Belmont 47.22.
4x400 Relay: 1. Lexington 3:34.78; 2. Reading 3:35.94; 3. Belmont 3:40.73; 4. Woburn 3:43.39; 5. Burlington 3:44.51; 6. Arlington 3:45.51; 7. Wilmington 3:46.26; 8. Winchester 3:47.71.
4x800 Relay: 1. Wakefield 8:21.16; 2. Lexington 8:21.57; 3. Woburn 8:40.94; 4. Winchester 8:45.55; 5. Burlington 9:07.17; 6. Melrose 9:08.18; 7. Arlington 9:13.37; 8. Wilmington 9:18.69.
High Jump: 1. Rowan McConkey (A) 6-4; 2. George Pomer (B) 6-0; 3. Tyler Lloyd (R) 5-10; 4. Lucas Kehoe (Wak) 5-10; 5. Aiden Sheehan (A) 5-8; 6. Pierre Labossiere (Wat) 5-6; 7. William Hughes (R) 5-6.
Pole Vault: 1. Elijah Wolinski (Bur) 10-06; 2. Joshua Catino (Wak) 9-6; 3. Charles Desmond (Bur) 8-6.
Long Jump: 1. Michael Harden (R) 22-11; 2. Kuzey Kaya (Win) 21-04; 3. Elijah Wolkinski (Bur) 21-03.25; 4. Lucas Kehoe (Wak) 20-10.25; 5. Jerry Gong (L) 20-05; 6. Rowan McConkey (A) 19-08; 7. Tade Kotyan (A) 19-07.50; 8. Aiden Courdivelis (L) 19-06.50.
Triple Jump: 1. Jeandre Abel (Wil) 42-06; 2. Iannis Kontothanassis (L) 42-00; 3. Willie Stuart (Wil) 41-08; 4. Quinn Flathery (Bur) 39-06; 5. Devin Norris (R) 39-02.50; 6. Trentyn Hodges (M) 38-04.75; 7. Prabhdeep Bassan (A) 38-04; 8. William Jokmic (Wat) 37-11.
Shot Put: 1. Kevin Kazadi (Wob) 50-06; 2. Allen Jiang (L) 47-02; 3. Jack Ngo (L) 47-01; 4. Connor Patterson (R) 46-10; 5. Luke Ulicny (Win) 44-11; 6. Kaden Cassidy (L) 44-10; 7. Peter Tompkins (R) 43-00; 8. Napoleon Suderman (Win) 42-01.
Discus: 1. Jack Ngo (L) 136-07; 2. Napoleon Suderman (Win) 132-04; 3. Kaden Cassidy (L) 131-03; 4. Kevin Kazadi (Wob) 128-11; 5. Allen Jiang (L) 122-02; 6. Garrett Asher (B) 120-02; 7. Camndon Reed (Wat) 118-06; 8. Luke Ulicny (Win) 118-06.
Javelin: 1. John Ware (Wil) 149-01; 2. Michael Kruse (S) 142-04; 3. Mason Andrade (Wat) 134-08; 4. Camndon Reed (Wat) 128-09; 5. Brady McGonagle (Bur) 127-03; 6. Andrew McDonnell (L) 126-11; 7. Karel Jeanlouis (Wob) 124-06; 8. Kai Collins (A) 120-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.