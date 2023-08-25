QUINCY — As far as Julien Baptiste was concerned, when Jamer Jones knocked him down, the fight was just beginning.
After Baptiste dropped Jones, the fight was over.
Baptiste, of Woburn, survived being knocked down for the first time in his professional career to stop Jones in the sixth round of a scheduled eight-rounder on Aug. 11 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Baptiste (6-3, 3 knockouts) retained his US Boxing Federation middleweight title and won the Massachusetts title. Jones, of Pittsfield, dropped to 3-2 (3 knockouts).
Toward the end of the sixth round, Baptiste landed an overhand right that sent Jones to the canvas. Jones got up but was on unsteady legs. Referee Jack Morrell stopped the fight at two minutes and 55 seconds.
“I got dropped and I was able to keep going like it didn’t even happen,” said Baptistle. “I was able to overcome adversity. I take my hat off to Jones. He’s a prospect. He had a short amateur career, but I don’t think that will keep him from flourishing. He brought out the best in me.”
In the closing seconds of the first round, Jones caught Baptiste with a right hand. Shortly after Baptiste got up, the round ended.
“When I got back to the corner, Brandon (Montilla, Baptiste’s trainer) said ‘Do you want to (expletive) fight or not?’” Baptiste said. “It was really an eye-opener for me.”
Said Montilla, “Julien is an athlete, a competitor. He gets fired up. Sometimes I have to get him to be more mean. I told him if you want the belt, you have to go out and take it.”
Standing 6 feet, 3 inches, Jones is 5 inches taller than Baptiste. He used his height and reach advantages to keep Baptiste on the outside for most of the first two rounds. Toward the end of the second round, Baptiste began to close the distance and land some more effective punches.
“I was kind of antsy early in the fight,” Bpatiste said. “I needed to let the fight come to me. I needed to be patient.”
Said Montilla, “He had to get inside and attack his body. What we needed to do wasn’t pretty but he just needed to get his hands on him. Anywhere Julien hits you, it hurts.”
Both fighters had their moments in the rest of the fight. With each passing round, Baptiste had more success closing the distance and attacking Jones’ body, though there were also times when Jones was able to move out to his preferred range and land his jab and right hand.
Baptiste was coming forward much more than Jones was, however.
Baptiste, 34, won the USBF title with a six-round unanimous decision against Ryan Thomas Clark on June 10.
On Nov. 23, 2022, Baptiste fought Anthony Andreozzi for the Massachusetts title and lost a six-round majority decision. The 27-year-old Jones won the Massachusetts title against Andreozzi on February 18 when Andreozzi sustained a serious leg injury in the first round.
Montilla would like to see Baptiste face Andreozzi again.
“When they fought, it was a tough fight,” Montilla said. “I’m sure Andreozzi would like to have a chance to get his belt back. It sort of makes sense.”
“We’ll see what (promoter) Chris Traetti has in mind,” Baptiste said. “He’s been a tremendous asset for this team. I’m just going to chill with my fiance. I’ve done back-to-back fights. I’m just going to try to get a little more work-life balance.”
