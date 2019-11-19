BOXFORD — While it may not have been a playoff game, the Reading High football team made the best of the “non-playoff” situation, and came through with an outstanding total team effort to earn its eighth win this season.
After allowing an early special teams score, the Rockets came back to score four unanswered touchdowns and four two-point conversions. Along with a defensive effort that didn’t allow anything close to a score, Reading rolled to a 32-7 victory over Masconomet at Bunker Stadium on Friday night.
Most of the Rockets offense came from their running game, with junior Dan DiMare leading the ground attack with 158 rushing yards on 18 carries and two scores. Reading also moved the ball effectively through the air. Freshman quarterback James Murphy completed 14 of 19 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown which tied the school record for TD passes in a season with 21.
But what really helped the Rockets dominate the second half was their defense, which limited the Chieftains to just 44 yards of total offense. Reading’s “D” also forced five three-and-outs, picked off a pass, and only yielded one first down before Masconomet’s final possession when the outcome was no longer in doubt.
“We had a lot of penalties in the first quarter, which we cut down after that, then our running game got going, while our defense played awesome tonight,” said Reading coach John Fiore. “We had some injuries to two linemen, but Dave Lynch, Steve Ilumba, and Ryan McGibbon stepped in admirably, while Dom DeCrescenzo moved to left tackle, so we showed flexibility and versatility there.”
The Rockets’ defense limited Masconomet’s leading rusher Zack Grande to just 17 rushing yards, picked off a pass from the Chieftains first quarterback Matt Lestes, and allowed just three pass completions by second-string quarterback Alex Theriault, one of which was for a seven-yard loss.
After the Chieftains forced a three-and-out on Reading’s first possession, their special teams struck quickly. Hudson Weidman caught a punt on his own 35, cut to the left sideline, avoided some tackles, and ran down the sideline 65 yards for the score. Sam Ferrigno’s extra-point kick gave the Chieftains an early 7-0 lead.
But after the Rockets went three-and-out again, Reading’s defense came through with a huge play. Dante Barboza intercepted a pass by Lestes, to give Reading the ball on its own 22-yard line.
That pick shifted the early momentum to the Rockets which they never relented. Murphy then completed four passes, two each to Nick Perez and Colin DuRoss, to move the ball to the Masconomet 23. Then DiMare took the next handoff up the middle all the way to the end zone for the score. Trevor Thornton ran in the two-point conversion to give Reading an 8-7 lead late in the first quarter.
After its defense forced a three-and-out, the Rockets then shifted its offensive emphasis to the ground game. Several runs by DiMare, including a 35-yard burst, helped move the ball to the Masconomet nine. Then Murphy found Nick Perez with a pass all alone in the end zone for the score and tie the school record for TD passes in a single season (21).
DiMare ran home the two-point conversion to extend Reading’s lead to 16-7.
“We went with what their defense was giving us, and to our offensive line’s credit they did a good job creating open space for our running backs,” said Fiore. “Both Dan DiMare and Trevor Thornton churned out some yardage for first downs, and I was pleased with their effort late in the first half and in the second half.”
Later, the Rockets used several runs by DiMare and Thornton to drive down to the Masconomet 27-yard line in the final minute of the first half. But the drive stalled out as the first half ended, leaving Reading up 16-7 at halftime.
Reading’s first second-half possession ended when Trevor Conroy faked a punt, and tried to complete a pass to Perez, but his pass fell short of the mark. However, Reading’s defense forced yet another three-and-out, to get the ball right back at its own 41-yard line.
This time the Rockets exclusively ran the ball. Several runs by DiMare, and a 19-yard burst by Nick Bates, moved the ball to the Masconomet seven. On the first play of the fourth quarter, DiMare ran the carry around left end, and into the end zone for the score. Murphy then hit Pat Harrigan with a pass for the two-point conversion, to extend Reading’s lead to 24-7.
“I thought both Dan (DiMare) and Trevor (Thornton) ran the ball pretty well, especially in the second half,” said Fiore. “They’re both really good running backs, and I’m really happy for them and they deserve the credit.”
The Rockets defense forced Masconomet to go three-and-out on its next possession for the fourth time. After Reading’s next drive stalled at the Masconomet 10, its defense forced a fifth three-and-out, and a good punt return by Jeremy Rosh gave Reading the ball on the Masconomet 11-yard line.
“Our defense was ready to play, and was lined up right and contained the run effectively,” said Fiore. “We finished our tackles, came through with stops, so overall I felt our defense played very well.”
From there three straight runs by Thornton, the third a two-yard scoring run, gave the Rockets a final score. Thornton then rushed home the two-point conversion to increase Reading’s lead to 32-7 with 86 seconds left to cap the game’s scoring.
After the game Fiore gave some additional praise to his 14-year-old quarterback and his thoughts on Reading’s overall performance.
“I thought James (Murphy) did a good job passing the ball, and overall our offense did very well moving the ball,” said the coach. “We even made all of our conversions which I’m very happy with. Overall I’m very happy with how we played and the outcome. We got win No. 8, and now I’m looking forward to Thanksgiving when we’ll go for win No. 9.”
Reading will next play on Thursday, Nov. 28 when it hosts Stoneham on Thanksgiving at Hollingsworth Field (10:15 a.m.), to close out the season.
