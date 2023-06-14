Evan Blanco remembers the last time he was in Omaha, Nebraska, at the College World Series. It was 2018 and he was just another starstruck young fan in the stands at Charles Schwab Field.
“It was awesome,” said Blanco, who grew up in Woburn and graduated from Austin Prep last year. “It was great seeing the fans interacting with each other and the players. I really wanted to get that experience as a player.”
Five years later, he’s getting his wish.
Now a freshman left-handed middle relief pitcher at the University of Virginia, he’ll return to Omaha later this week with the Cavaliers, who secured their sixth appearance in the men’s College World Series since 2009 with a 12-2 victory over ACC rival Duke in the NCAA Super Regionals on Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Virginia (50-13) will face Florida (50-15) on Friday in its first game in Omaha at 7 p.m. (ESPN).
“Having the chance to do this is part of the reason why I came here,” Blanco said. “Virginia has such a rich tradition of playing in the College World Series.”
This spring, Blanco is 1-0 with a 2.70 earned run average. He’s played in 23 games, pitching 23⅓ innings. He’s struck out 26 and walked nine.
“I was hoping to get into some games and compete,” he said. “I didn’t play fall ball because I was injured. The only people who had their roles set at the beginning of the season were the starters. At first, I’d just come in to face the left-handed batters. Then I’d stay in to face some right-handers and pitch an inning or two.”
Blanco got his start in Woburn Little League, playing on an All-Star team that won the District 13 title when he was 12 in 2016.
At Austin Prep he was 21-0 in his career with 216 strikeouts and a 0.58 ERA in 134 ⅔ innings.
As a senior last spring, he was 12-0 with a 0.90 ERA. He helped the Cougars go 25-0 and win the MIAA Division 3 state championship in the school’s last year in the MIAA.
A two-year captain, Blanco earned MaxPreps Massachusetts Player of the Year honors. Accord-
ing to Perfect Game, he was the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state and No. 2 overall player in the state and the 40th-ranked left-handed pitcher in the country.
“Playing for Austin Prep and for coach Jonathan Pollard helped a lot,” Blanco said. “The talks we had off the field about what it took to play Division I baseball really helped a lot, even more than what we did on the field.”
As much as Blanco learned at Austin Prep, he’s learned and developed even more at Virgina. At 6 feet tall, Blanco arrived on campus at 190 pounds. Now he’s a solid 200.
“I’ve always taken weight training seriously,” said Blanco, who trained at Cressey Performance in Hudson along with many of the state’s top baseball players. “The strength and conditioning coaches at Virginia are just awesome, as is the nutrition program.”
His knowledge of the game has also grown exponentially.
“You see the game in a totally different way,” Blanco said. “The small stuff matters much more. The mental game is so much more important. You have to be able to defend against the run game.”
Though the college game may be different than high school baseball, Blanco does see some common traits that the Cougars and the Cavaliers share.
“Both Austin Prep and Virginia are resilient,” he said. “The coaches always stress mental toughness.”
This summer, Blanco plans to spend his time lifting weights, adding strength and size, and throwing rather than playing in a summer league.
Before the summer begins, however, Blanco wants the Cavaliers to end their season the same way Austin Prep did last year, winning the ultimate championship.
“I love our chances,” he said. “We’re confident we can do it.”
