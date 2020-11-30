When it comes to sports in the 2020-21 high school sports year during a pandemic, finding a safe alternative to the norm has in most cases has — in many cases — left coaches, athletes and fans thinking, “Well, it’s better than not playing at all.”
In its search for a way to compete this school year, wrestling may have stumbled upon something that could become popular with everyone involved.
Wrestling outdoors during the spring season. At the recent MIAA Board of Directors meeting, high school wrestling was moved to the spring due to coronavirus concerns.
“I think wrestling outdoors could definitely happen,” said Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman. “Putting a mat on the football field is fairly easy and would definitely add excitement to the season. The bottom line is I think (moving the wrestling season to spring) is a very good thing.”
Woburn coach Mike Parziale likes the the spectacle of outdoor wrestling, and that it has a proven track record for attracting fans.
“Outdoor competition is very interesting,” he said. “Iowa wrestled Oklahoma State back in 2015, outdoors on the football field. The match drew over 42,000 fans — a NCAA record for wrestling. I know that was college wrestling and we are talking about high school wrestling, but the concept of wrestling outside has been proven to work.”
Shvartsman is the coaches representative on the MIAA Executive Wrestling Committee, so he was pretty involved with dealing with the issues that confronted winter wrestling, and finding possible solutions, such as moving the season to the spring.
“I think this is the best case scenario under the current circumstances,” said Shvartsman. “When the EEA board under Governor Baker came out with guidelines in early November, there was no way for wrestling to compete.”
Shvartsman explained that some sports were considered intermediate contact, such as basketball and hockey, and were able to compete indoors, and others were high contact and able to compete outdoors, such as football. Wrestling was also considered high contact and competing indoors was not approved.
“So at that point all we could do would be practice in groups of 10 with no competitions,” said Shvartsman. “When we saw the guidelines, the MIAA Executive Wrestling Committee voted unanimously to recommend the season be moved to the spring.”
“There was probably little to no chance of wrestling happening this winter” said Parziale. “So the move to the spring will at least buy time for things to improve.”
Shvartsman thought it was important to move the sport to the spring and not the Fall II season, not only because of the weather and the ability to compete outdoors, but also so as not to deplete his roster by competing with the football program.
“Moving to the spring would allow us to compete outdoors, which is the biggest issue with the current restrictions,” said Shvartsman. “It would avoid having wrestling season the same season as football, which is the sport that wrestlers play more than any other.”
Since the sport was considered dead for the winter from the outset in regards to developing guidelines, some thought recent talks of COVID-19 vaccines brought the two latter seasons back into play for wrestling.
“This has nothing to do with the possible vaccine,” said Shvartsman. “This is all due to the EEA guidelines. At first we thought we would be able to have a season with no tournaments, no postseason, and basically just league dual meets which doesn't do too much for wrestling. In basketball or hockey, your league schedule is probably 70 percent of your schedule. In wrestling, league duals are about 10 percent, so when the original guidelines came out, we knew that wasn't possible.”
The biggest negative is for those wrestlers who also play spring sports such as baseball, lacrosse, and outdoor track and field. They will have to choose, but at least now they have a choice.
“I think it is great,” said Parziale. “And even though it will conflict with traditional spring sports for some kids, I think having a choice is better than no choice — especially for the seniors.”
“Pushing wrestling to the spring gives us hope,” said Shvartsman. “A lot can change in four months, so now there is a much better chance of us having some kind of a season, and maybe tournaments and the postseason can actually happen. They definitely would not have happened in the winter.”
Of course, wrestling is the ultimate contact sport trying to exist in a time where high-fiving and hugging after goals is highly discouraged. The sport still needs some help before it can proceed.
“There could still be some approvals and modifications that need to happen,” said Shvartsman. “We will wait a few months to see how Covid is trending as we get closer to the spring season.”
“I love the idea of warm weather and being able to do a lot of conditioning drills and team runs outdoors,” said Parziale. “That’s something that was nearly impossible in the cold winter weather.”
So stay tuned, spring wrestling could become the new hit sport of the season.
