RANDOLPH — Sometimes all you need is one goal and that is exactly what the Reading boys hockey team did to advance to the Final 4.
The Rockets shut out Braintree, 1-0, Wednesday night at Zapustas Arena in front of an electric sold-out crowd in the MIAA Division 1 Elite 8.
Reading got the only goal of the game coming off the stick of junior second-line right winger Matt Fichera, and backed by the second straight tournament shutout from Chris Hanifan (20 saves), made it stand up.
“This was wonderful,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “We know Braintree is a darn good team and we knew coming into this environment, it was going to be difficult to say the least. But, we persevered. We have a lot of seniors and that does help tremendously. I am just absolutely thrilled for the kids. We can compete and we are strong so we are in pretty good shape.”
The revenge tour continues for Reading as each of its first three wins in the state tournament have come against three teams (Woburn, Hingham and Braintree) that beat the Rockets in the month of February.
Reading (14-7-3) is the last public school remaining in the Division 1 bracket and a huge reason for that is the team has only let up one goal in three tourney games.
“One of our assistant coaches said we were going to start our revenge tour in the state tournament and so far we have beaten three teams that beat us,” said Doherty. “Three very good opponents, but these last two games have been amazing and I am so proud. We in Reading know we can compete and that is why we play the game. We want to keep going.”
Hanifan continues to shine in goal for the Rockets. He finished with 20 saves, including some key ones late in the third to seal the win.
“Chris is a great goalie,” said Doherty. “It is so important to have him and he is a true competitor out there. Sometimes he is a little too hard on himself, but he has had some great guidance all season and has really come through for us.”
The Rockets now move on to the Final 4 where they will take on No. 7 seed Xaverian (15-8-0), 2-1 winners over Catholic Memorial in their Elite 8 game.
The game will be played either Saturday or Sunday (time and location is still TBD) and promises not to disappoint.
Both teams came out with great energy in the first period, but the Rockets put good early pressure on Braintree goalie Ryan Cochrane.
They were moving the puck well and out-shot the Wamps 8-3 in the first period. But, neither side really had any quality chances.
The Rockets did have a power play late in the first, but couldn’t get much going as Braintree killed it off.
Braintree came out more aggressive in the second period as the Wamps were putting some quality shots on Hanifan.
Reading got a second power-play chance six minutes into the period, but only got one shot off as the Wamps killed it once again.
As soon as the power play expired, junior Laz Giardina nearly scored on a wrist shot, but Cochrane made a huge pad save to keep it scoreless.
Braintree got its first man-advantage right after and though it had a few chances, Hanifan was huge once again.
Senior Mark Boyle came out of the penalty box and rushed up ice on one of Reading’s best chances yet, but Cochrane made another big save.
The game went scoreless into the third, but that quickly changed.
At 1:50 of the third period, Giardina made a nice pass to Boyle who passed in front to Fichera. Fichera sniped one top-shelf to put the Rockets up 1-0.
As time was winding down, Braintree was pressuring and at one point put a series of four consecutive shots on Hanifan where he was diving left and right.
The defense was huge in front of Hanifan as it limited Braintree’s chances all game long.
With 1:37 left in the game, Braintree pulled the goalie to add the extra attacker. The Wamps had a couple of good shots, but the defense did a great job clearing the puck out of the zone.
Everything is clicking for the Rockets right now and they hope to keep this journey going.
St. John’s and Pope Francis are in the other Final 4 semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.