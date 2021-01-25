BELMONT — For three quarters the Reading High boys basketball team not only competed against one of the league’s best squads, but was leading for most of that time. But ultimately the Rockets didn’t have enough firepower to finish the job, and lost their lead and the decision in the final minutes.
After hanging close while trailing for most of the first three quarters, Belmont took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. Then the Marauders pulled away in the final minutes, and come away with a 74-65 victory over Reading at Wenner Field House on Saturday afternoon.
The Marauders were deadly from long range, hitting 10 3-pointers, four of which came in the fourth quarter. Most of that damage was by Preston Jackson-Stephens who hit three treys, and Matt McHugh who drained four shots from behind the arc, to share high-scoring honors for Belmont with 24 points apiece.
The Belmont comeback spoiled a great performance by Reading sophomore Jesse Doherty who scored a career-high 29 points. It was the most points scored by a Rocket soph in a game since Evan Smotrycz had 30 against Melrose late in the 2006-07 season. Smotrycz went on to play Division 1 college basketball at Michigan and Maryland before playing pro in Europe.
“Jesse (Doherty) had a great game, and he works real hard and continues to get better,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “He’s a good player, and today he really played well going up against one of the best teams in the league. He competed and played hard, and helped us stay in the game most of the way.”
It didn’t take long for Doherty to make his presence known to Belmont, as he hit three quick shots to start the game, including a three, to give Reading a 7-0 lead. Then minutes later he hit two more shots from close range, to help extend Reading’s lead to 13-3 just four minutes into the contest.
The Marauders finally showed some life when Jackson-Stephens and McHugh both hit threes and added short shots as well, to help Belmont finishon a 12-7 run, to cut its deficit to five points (20-15) by the end of the quarter.
Then it was Pat Harrigan who provided a spark for the Rockets early in the second quarter by hitting two quick shots, to briefly extend Reading’s lead to 24-17. However, Belmont’s defense allowed just one basket and four more points the rest of the quarter, which helped the Marauders draw closer once again and cut its deficit to one point (28-27) by halftime.
After Harrigan hit a three to briefly extend Reading’s lead to four points early in the third quarter, the Marauders finally got their offense in high gear. McHugh scored eight points including a pair of threes, while Jackson-Stephens added five points, to key a 16-8 run that gave Belmont a 45-41 lead late in the quarter.
To their credit, however, the Rockets fought back in the final minutes of the stanza. Doherty made two short jumpers, while Shaun Bekkenhuis and Dan DiMare also hit shots from the floor, to help ignite an 8-2 run, and help Reading re-take the lead by two points (49-47) by the end of the third quarter.
But early in the fourth quarter the Marauders took control of the action. Collin Galloway nailed a trey, while Jackson-Stephens converted a conventional three-point play, to key a 10-2 run that helped Belmont take a 57-51 lead.
Doherty did his best to help the Rockets rally back again, when he also hit a three and converted a three-point play, to briefly help Reading draw to within two points (59-57) with four minutes remaining.
But both McHugh and Logan answered back for the Marauders. First McHugh hit a three, then Logan hit two straight shots from behind the arc, to key a 9-4 run that increased Belmont’s lead to seven points (68-61) with two minutes left in the game.
Both Jackson-Stephens and Caleb Christensen got lay-ins to fall, which extended Belmont’s lead to 72-62 with a minute left and finally put the game safely away.
“Belmont has some good players who continue to get better and play good defense, and No. 20 (McHugh) hit some big shots against us,” said Morrissey. “No. 4 (Jackson-Stephens) also hit some big shots, while we turned the ball over too much in the fourth quarter.”
Despite falling short, Morrissey attributed his team’s best effort of the season and ability to compete against Belmont to added practice time this past week.
“We expected to have a tough challenge, and we intended to compete here and we did,” said Morrissey. “We had more practices this week then we did earlier in the season, and the more practices we had helped us to get better.”
Reading next plays on Saturday when it hosts Belmont at Hawkes Field House (1 p.m.).
