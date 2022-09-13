BRAINTREE — The outcome wasn’t too much in doubt for the Woburn High football team as it never trailed and turned the game over to its experience to put it away.
The Tanners made the trek just south of Boston to Braintree last Friday night and came back with a solid 35-19 non-league win. Sure there is room for improvement, but the Tanners looked every bit as advertised going into Game 1.
The running game picked up where it left off last year with a combination of power and speed. Junior Bryan Ferreira scored two touchdowns and gained 191 yards on 21 carries. One of the TDs was a 72-yard sprint.
Sophomore Ryan Lush served notice the Wednesday night before last Thanksgiving at Fenway Park where he seemingly came out of nowhere to score two big touchdowns against Winchester. Lush had a 52-yard dash for a score to highlight his game on Friday.
Senior quarterback Brett Tuzzolo, now 10-2 as a starter, had modest passing numbers (6 for 11, 45 yards) but picked up some key first downs running the ball and took one in from 12 yards for a score.
For most of the night the Tanners led by two touchdowns. Braintree closed to within eight twice (15-7, 21-13) but Woburn had an answer
The last challenge for the Wamps came with 26 seconds left in the third quarter where they scored but missed the kick to be down nine at 28-19. This is when Woburn’s experience and physicality took over to put the game away.
“We talked between the third and fourth quarter, this is why we do all that stuff in the summer time, and spring time, and preseason,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “There were a lot of guys who were playing their first real varsity games tonight and we told them ‘it’s hard to win a game, especially in September, when it’s nasty and humid’ and I think they learned that. We said ‘just play 12 minutes until you have nothing left and I think the offensive line took over.”
Ferreira had a nice kickoff return to the Woburn 37. Playing power football the Tanners were able to pick up first downs and use a lot of clock.
“I liked the physical-ness of the fourth quarter,” said Belcher. “We had a bunch of second-and-two’s in a row and we could just chew clock, and chew clock.”
Tuzzolo picked up a pair of first downs using his size and strength with a little assistance from his mates pushing the pile forward.
In all the Tanners went 10 plays to cover 63 yards using 7:44 of the game clock. Ferreira capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown where he slipped a tackle and cut to his left en route to the end zone.
To begin the game, Woburn had a strong first defensive series forcing a three-and-out. Lush, playing linebacker, had a sack on third-and long to force the Braintree punt.
But, a good-looking Woburn drive ended on powns at the Braintree 13.
On the Wamps’ next series, they turned the ball over and the Tanners turned it immediately into six points.
Junior Evan Kolodko jumped a curl route and intercepted the ball, taking it back 47 yards for a touchdown. Ferreira ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Getting the ball back, Woburn scored on a nice 11-play drive. Tuzzolo completed a big third-down pass to Lush and later the Tanner QB ran it in from the 12 on a keeper to the left side.
Two big pass plays by Braintree led to two of the Wamps touchdowns. The first one set up a score to make it 15-7 and that was the halftime tally.
Ferreira went 72 yards for a touchdown for Woburn on the very first play of the second half to make it 21-7.
Braintree countered with a long drive that resulted in a rushing touchdown to narrow the score to 21-13. The snap for the PAT was poor and the kick never got off.
On the sixth play of the next Woburn possession, Lush broke through the line and showed his speed by running away from his pursuers for the TD. Marc Cutone coverted the PAT to make it 28-13.
Braintree QB James Tellier put the ball up 26 times on the night and had some effectiveness. He found James Curry for 67 yards and a score after a missed tackle sprung him free to do the rest.
But then Woburn was able to take control in the fourth quarter and seal the win.
“Guys started getting cramps,” said Belcher. “We had two or three guys out for a handful of plays and we were a disaster at times. We’ll be addressing that as early as (Saturday) morning.
Woburn’s game this Friday versus Burlington has been moved from Varsity Field due to field conditions to Bedford High. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
