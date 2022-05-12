WOBURN — It's one of those rare years where the Woburn High girls' lacrosse team is struggling, while Burlington is flying high.
The Lady Devils beat the Tanners, 6-4, for their 12th win in a row, Wednesday at Woburn's Field 2. It was the first time in more than five years since Burlington has beaten the Tanners.
The game was mostly a defensive struggle, with the Lady Devils winning each half by a goal, 3-2.
"It was awesome," said Burlington coach Kat Trahan, whose team is now 12-3 on the season. "It was an overall team win. Our ride came in clutch today. They just wouldn't give up."
"Burlington is a great team this year," said Woburn coach Maggie Meagher. "They have a great senior class that has played together for quite awhile. We played them in a crossover, last year, so we knew. They beat Lexington and Reading needed a great second half to beat them, so we knew they were good."
The Lady Devils struck first in the fifth minute when Bella Colozzi found Ilex Fowler cutting in front. Fowler caught the pass, spun around and beat goalie Amber Hayden with a shot.
It remained a 1-0 game for several minutes before the Tanners tied it. Senior Abbie Lowry sent a pass from the middle to freshman Jenna Baccari, who put a shot past goalie Ava Dupuis. It took only seven seconds for Caroline Russo to win the draw, take the ball down to the Tanner goal, and pass to Charlize Collins for the finish, and a 2-1 lead.
Woburn took a timeout at that point, and it would take 11 more minutes before either team would score again.
"We know that Woburn is always going to be a tough team," said Trahan. "Every single ground ball we have to be there, but they (Lady Devils) just came out on top today, and we were really hustling for everything."
"I'm proud of our girls, I think we really stepped it up," said Meagher. "We fought hard for those 50-50 balls, Abbie did a great job on the draw, and Tegan Stone played strong defense and Amber was all over the place. That was great."
Collins helped give Burlington a two-goal lead at 3:41 when she sent a pass to Jolene Russo for a successful finish, and a 3-1 lead.
Woburn got it right back, just 31 seconds later, on a goal from leading scorer Riley Morgan, who drew triple and quadruple coverage every time she got the ball in the attacking end. This made it difficult for the Tanners to get their offense going throughout the contest.
"We have to get to the goal, we just have to work on getting to the goal," said Meagher. "It's obviously been our problem all season, we're working on it every day in practice, and getting better at it. We'll get there."
It took only 18 seconds into the second half for Burlington to get its two-goal lead back. Jill Gillis put away a feed from Collins for a 4-2 lead.
Morgan got her second goal, three minutes later, to keep the Tanners close.
Jolene Russo got the Lady Devils a goal at 13:22, and that made it a 5-3 game. Lowry got that goal back off a pass from Rachel Dabrieo at 6:09.
It was a one-goal game for the next five minutes but Woburn was struggling to get good looks at the net. Meanwhile, Hayden was busy down the other end making saves and keeping the score close.
Collins completed her outstanding game by scoring a goal at 1:02 which pretty much clinched the outcome for Burlington.
"We took a lot of shots today," said Trahan. "They have a great goalie and we have to be able to move her more, but at the end we came up with (the goals)."
Burlington began the season 0-3, including losses to Winchester and Reading, before turning things around in a big way. The Lady Devils' victories include a first-ever win over Lexington, followed with a non-league win over perennial powerhouse Andover.
Woburn will be on the road Friday (4:15 p.m.) when it travels to Knowlton Stadium to take on Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.