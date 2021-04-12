BURLINGTON — After giving up just one touchdown in its first three games, the Burlington High football team had to go up against undefeated Melrose, easily its toughest opponent to date this season.
Melrose took advantage of two turnovers to dominate the first half and score five touchdowns and a field goal on its first six possessions, and take a huge 37-point halftime lead. The Red Raiders cruised through the second half to post a 37-6 victory over Burlington at Varsity Field on Friday night.
The Red Raiders (4-0) offense was unstoppable in the first half. Senior quarterback Brendan Fennell completing 8 of 12 passes for 164 passing yards and a touchdown all in the first half. The Melrose run game was carried by Matt Hickey who rushed for 87 yards on 14 carries and two touchdown runs.
“On Melrose’s first three possessions we had a tough time stopping the pass, and they made some nice runs on drives,” said Burlington coach Dan MacKay. “Then we turned it over three times to give Melrose a short field on three straight possessions in the second quarter, which directly led them to score more points.”
Meanwhile, the Red Devils offense gave up the ball on downs, punted the ball away, and had two passes picked off twice each in the first half. Burlington did get a good second-half effort from Adam Eldeeb, who had 111 rushing yards on 20 carries, but most of those yards came after the outcome was no longer in doubt.
“We focused on executing on offense, and we did a better job tackling on defense,” said Melrose coach Tim Morris. “Our line and our defense came up with the big plays when we needed them.”
The Red Devils received the opening kickoff and, as its usually done this year, came out throwing. Quarterback Nick Berglund completed three straight passes to Shawn and Matt Pinkham to quickly move the ball to the Melrose 25-yard line. But two incomplete passes forced Burlington to give up the ball on downs.
Then the Red Raiders went to work, as two passes by Fennell and several runs by Hickey moved the ball to the Burlington 38. Then Fennell threw a pass to the right sideline, where Charles Haggerty caught it at the 20 and ran it into the end zone for the score. Zach Federico’s extra-point kick gave Melrose a quick 7-0 lead.
After the Red Devils went three-and-out, Melrose got the ball back at the Burlington 43, and Fennell competed two passes to Ryan Maher to quickly advantage to the Burlington 10. Then Hickey and Jake Rowe ran for five yards each, the second run for the score, and Federico’s kick made it 14-0 for Melrose.
Things went from bad to worse for the Red Devils when, on the second play of its next possession, a pass by Berglund was intercepted by Fennell, who returned it to the Burlington 45. Then several short runs by Hickey, Fennell, Liam Maher, and Rowe methodically moved the ball to the Burlington 3-yard line.
On the next play Hickey busted a run off right tackle, and plowed his way into the end zone for the score. Federico’s extra-point kick extended Melrose’s lead to 21-0 with just under a minute left in the first quarter.
The Red Devils on its next possession, behind short runs by Eldeeb and a 20-yard pass from Berglund to Cole Frieden, drove to the Melrose four-yard line. But after a costly holding penalty pushed Burlington back to the 14, two incomplete passes and two short runs by Eldeeb left the Red Devils five yard short of the end zone.
“I thought we moved the ball well, and got down to the 25-yard line on that first drive, but we couldn’t finish it,” said MacKay. “Then early in the second quarter he had a holding call which pushed us back to the 14, then we had a dropped pass in the end zone. Many times were put into situations where we had to throw it.”
The Red Raiders, behind runs by Rowe and Liam Maher, drove down to the Burlington six-yard line before being faced with a fourth-and-five. This time Melrose settled for a 22-yard field goal by Federico to increase its lead to 24-0.
Then after a Burlington three-and-out, the Red Raiders got the ball back on its own 37, and on the very next play Fennell completed a 50-yard pass to Matt Dussault to instantly move to the Burlington 13. Two plays later Hickey took a carry to the end zone from 11 yard out, to extend Melrose’s lead to 30-0.
On the first play after the Red Devils got the ball back they turned it over.
Fennell took it himself four yards into the end zone for the score, and Federico’s kick gave Melrose a 37-0 lead by halftime.
“We approached the second half like it was zero-zero, and I felt we responded well to that,” said MacKay. “I felt Ray Magliozzi played his tail off, Matt Pinkham and Tim Vardnais both played extremely hard the entire game, and Adam Eldeeb ran the ball really hard and gave our other running backs a spark.”
After the Red Raiders drove to the Burlington 27 before giving up the ball on downs, the Red Devils put together its lone scoring drive, going 73 yards in 13 plays. Several short runs by Eldeeb, Sam Doherty, and Ryan McGillivray moved the ball to the Melrose 3-yard line.
Then McGillivray took the next carry into the end zone for the score, to trim Melrose’s lead to 37-6 late in the third quarter.
With the outcome no longer in doubt, the teams traded two scoreless possessions the rest of the way, with the Burlington highlight an interception by Ryan Tigges off a pass from second-string quarterback Trevor Botto.
“Melrose capitalized and scored on all of our turnovers which killed us by making plays,” said MacKay. “We had chances to make plays but we made some mistakes which hurt us as well. I was proud of our effort in the second half, but we have to clean up our turnovers on offense moving forward.”
Burlington's scheduled game with Watertown for this Saturday has been postponed due to Covid concerns and rescheduled for Friday, April 23 at 5 p.m. The game with Lexington that week has been replaced.
