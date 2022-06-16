READING — For the second time in four seasons, the Reading High boys' lacrosse team is headed to the semifinals of the MIAA Div. 2 state tourney.
The fifth-seeded Rockets scored seven times in a five-minute stretch of the first half and never looked back in a 14-4 triumph over 13-seed Westwood, in the Round of 8, Wednesday at Father Seymour Field, at Austin Prep.
Reading is still waiting on a site and time, but its Final Four match will be against top seed, Longmeadow, on Saturday. The other semifinal features second seed Duxbury and third seed Billerica. That game will be played Friday at Turco Field at Walpole High. The state final will be played at Worcester State.
After a scoreless first eight minutes of play in the opening quarter, the Rockets caught fire, scoring four times in the last four minutes, including twice in the last 40 seconds.
Reading picked it right back up in the second quarter, scoring three more goals in less than two minutes to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
The Rockets led 9-1 at the half, and scored five more goals in the third quarter while not allowing a shot on net. The starters sat in the final quarter which was played on running time due to the 14-1 margin after three.
"That first half was almost flawless," said Reading coach Charlie Hardy, whose team has now won 11 games in a row since a loss to Lincoln-Sudbury. "It was an outstanding first half that showed the capabilities that we have."
Westwood came into the game with high hopes following an upset of fourth seed Scituate on Sunday. The Wolverines kept that enthusiasm going in the first quarter as it dominated possession for a good chunk of it, only to be denied by Rockets' goalie Finn Granara on its three shots that were on goal.
Senior midfielder Colby Goodchild finally shook loose in the Wolverine end and got the first goal with a nice shot that beat goalie Caleb Woodworth.
A little over a minute later, Tom Trahan made a pass into a tight window in front of the net. Robbie Granara (3-3) took the pass and put the ball in net while getting hit out in front from both sides. Freshman Cullen Granara scored with 40 seconds left, and Goodchild got his second with two seconds left for a 4-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
JP Sullivan helped Reading pick up where it left off, winning the opening face-off, charging through the Wolverine defense and scoring, just 10 seconds into the quarter.
Sullivan won the next two face-offs, as well, which led to a Jack Jaynes goal 30 seconds later, and a Robbie Granara unassisted goal 27 seconds after that. Down, 7-0, Westwood called a timeout.
"They were in control of the ball the first eight minutes, they were in charge and I thought it was going to be a long day," said Hardy. "Our offense is starting to click again, guys who were hurt are starting to comeback, like Evan Pennucci and Ryan Strout. Our defense is solid, and you put Finn behind them and we really have a tough defense."
The timeout helped the Wolverines settle things down, but it would not be for another six minutes before they would finally get on the scoreboard. R.J. Cawley scored off a pass from Ryan Gaffney with 4:51 left.
In the next two minutes, Reading scored two more times to build a 9-1 halftime lead. Eamon Centrella converted a pass from Robbie Granara for the first goal, and Granara made a short pass to his cousin, Cullen Granara, who scored on a behind-the-back shot to put an exclamation point on the first half.
Robbie Granara completed his hat trick in the opening minute of the third quarter, and then assisted on a goal by Nick Palermo, which made it 11-1.
Ethan Haggerty, who assisted on the Granara goal, scored one himsle with 7:10 left. Jaynes got his second goal off a pass from Trahan, who had two assists. Cullen Granara completed his hat trick, with an assist to Centrella, which gave the Rockets their 14-1 lead after three, a quarter in which Westwood did not have a shot on net.
"Finn was his usual solid self, our defense played good," said Hardy. "They (Wolverines) are a good team, well-coached, but we were better today."
Up 14-1, after three quarters, the clock went to running time and Reading emptied the bench. Westwood dominated possession in the final stanza, but five saves by senior goalie Sam Giuliotti kept the coaching staff from getting nervous.
"It was a wonderful day for the kids; all the hard work paid off today," said Hardy. "Colby was good, Robbie was above everyone else, everybody played well."
The Rockets won their first Div. 2 State title in 2018, and Reading will be ready to give its best shot when they challenge Longmeadow in the Final Four on Saturday.
"I think a lot of these kids, they work hard," said Hardy.
