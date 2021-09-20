READING — In their season openers the Reading High and Barnstable football teams scored a combined 92 points.
When they met each other on Friday at Hollingsworth Field, it was a completely different kind of game.
The Rockets came from behind twice in the second half to gut out an 18-14 victory over the visitors from Cape Cod in a non-league contest.
“It was a great effort by our guys,” said Reading coach John Fiore. “When we made mistakes, we made them at full speed. Barnstable is an outstanding football team and they executed well. But I’m really proud of the way out whole team played.”
Said Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola, “When you have two excellent teams like this, it tends to be low-scoring. We see what each other can do and we can stop it.”
Reading (2-0) trailed 14-12 after three quarters. After the Red Hawks went up, with 2:08 remaining in the third on a 7-yard run by Eugene Jordan and Shawn Haislet’s second successful extra point, Reading took over on its own 25.
With junior quarterback James Murphy completing third-down passes to Jesse Doherty and Patrick DuRoss to keep the drive going, the Rockets advanced to the Barnstable 17. On third-and-9, Colby Goodchild ran 9 yards up the middle to make it first and goal at the 8. Murphy took two shots at the end zone on first and third down, with a drop and an incompletion. Goodchild gained 3 yards on second down to the 5.
On fourth and goal, Murphy found Doherty in the middle of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The conversion pass failed, leaving the Rockets with an 18-14 edge.
Barnstable (1-1) moved the ball to midfield on the next series. On third and 7, the Reading defense recovered a fumbled snap.
Three plays later, however, the Red Hawks got the ball back when Pat O’Neill recovered a fumble after a 17-yard completion from Murphy to Alex DiNapoli. O’Neil returned the fumble to the Barnstable 37, where the Red Hawks’ offense took the field with 4:37 remaining.
Barnstable made it 2 yards on the first play. Reading’s JP Sullivan and Thomas O’Brien stopped Jordan for no gain on second down and quarterback Henry Machnik threw an incompletion on third.
On fourth and 6, Machnik threw to O’Neill on the right sideline, but Reading’s DiNapoli and Jack Dougherty broke up the pass, allowing the Rockets to run out the remaining 3:05. The Rockets made it to the 15 on the series and another touchdown pass form Murphy to Doherty was called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield call.
“They’re a great football team,” said Jatkola. “We were in a little bit of a desperate situation at the end and we came up a bit short.”
Reading took the early lead in the game with 7:39 left in the first quarter. One play after Aidan Bekkenhuis stopped Ayden Edwards on fourth-and-8 at the Reading 30, Murphy (17 for 28, 226 yards) found Ryan Strout on the left sideline and Strout raced down the field for the 73-yard catch-and-run play. The Raiders blocked the extra point.
On the next series, Barnstable went down the field on 16 plays and scored on the second play of the second quarter. Machnik completed a 29-yard pass to Colin Fay. Haislet’s kick put the Red Hawks up, 7-6, a lead that they held on to for the rest of the half.
“They did a lot of different formations, with the same guys lining up in different places,” Fiore said. “At halftime we made some adjustments.”
Reading forced Barnstable to punt on the opening possession of the second half and the Rockets took over at their own 36.
On third-and-10, Murphy threw to Strout near the left sideline. The ball bounced off O’Neill into Strout’s hands just before he went out of bounds at the Reading 49 to keep the drive going.
Nine plays later, Goodchild ran through a large hole in the middle of the line to score from the 6 with 5:41 remaining in the third. The two=point conversion attempt was no good and the Rockets held on to a 12-7 lead.
Barnstable regained the lead on the next series with Jordan’s touchdown.
On Friday, Reading goes on the road for the first time, visiting Danvers.
