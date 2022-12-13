READING — With new head coach Carolyn Avery, the Reading High girls hockey team is ready to get back on track this season.
Reading is welcoming back a core group of young players from last season and Avery is so thrilled with their positive energy and outlook on the season so far.
“I’m excited to join the Reading hockey community,” said Avery, a Lexington native, who played hockey for the Minutemaids and in college at Saint Michaels. “It is always a challenge to begin a season coaching a new team and for the team to start with a new coach. We have a positive group of players and a strong level of respect that supported the transition. We have a strong team with a lot of potential. I’m looking forward to seeing the girls develop throughout the season and it is going to be a fun and successful season.”
Reading went 9-12-1 last season ultimately losing in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16 to HPNA and are hoping to build on that this season.
With only five seniors, the Lady Rockets will mostly be made up of upperclassmen most of whom saw varsity action last season.
Avery will turn to the three captains, seniors Victoria Bean and Cara Joyce as well as junior Aly Sumner to lead the way.
Sumner was one of Reading’s strongest offensive weapons last season so look for her to be the spark plug.
Along with Sumner, the Lady Rockets will rely on Bean, senior Lacey Carciero and sophomore Gianna Bonfilio to score goals.
Also back at forward are freshman Sam Toomey, Gisella Ciano and Danielle Bowers all of whom had outstanding showings as eighth-graders and ready to kick it up a notch this season.
Anchoring the blue line will be Joyce as well as senior Elise Verrier and Jayda Hayes, both of who were key assets last season for the Lady Rockets.
Two other defensive weapons that Avery will turn to are junior Delia Roy and sophomore Libby Quinn.
Other returners for the Lady Rockets are sophomores Paden Nelson and Gabrielle Rose-Johnson who will play forward and defense as well as Katie McKinnon.
A new addition to the team is forward Kayla Cox who looks to contribute right away.
With just one newcomer to the team, Avery will look to build off all her returning players’ experience.
“With a significant group of returners, we are looking forward to building off our rexperience and skill development,” said Avery.
In net, Reading will turn to freshman Alex Herbert, who started every game for the Lady Rockets last season as an eighth-grader and adjusted really well as the season went on. The new coach is expecting big things from her this season.
“Alex (Herbert) worked hard in the off-season and with a year of experience, she is prepared for a solid season in goal,” said Avery. “We are counting on Alex to be the backbone of our defense.”
Reading is gearing up to open its season Wednesday against Matignon at 6 p.m. at Stoneham Arena in a non-league game.
“The team has been putting forth a strong effort to get ready for our first game against Matignon,” said Avery. “We used our scrimmage and practice time to find team chemistry, develop consistency with our play, stay disciplined in our systems and increase our fitness level. We are looking forward to beginning game play.”
Reading’s non-league games include Billerica/Chelmsford on Dec. 31, Framingham on Jan. 16 and Arlington Catholic on Feb. 21.
