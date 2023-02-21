WOBURN — This was an unusual game, in the middle of the day, but it had the perfect ending for the Woburn High boys’ hockey team.
The Tanners got their best win of the season, thus far, when Jackson Powers scored with 1:04 left in overtime to defeat powerhouse Arlington, 3-2, Monday afternoon at O’Brien Rink.
This was a makeup game postponed during the Woburn teachers strike and gave Woburn (11-6-1) a final Middlesex League Liberty Division record of 9-4-1. The Tanners still have two non-league games in the upcoming Irish American Shootout.
The loss cost Arlington (14-4-2, 10-3-1 ML) an outright Liberty Division title that it must share now with Belmont.
The Tanners played a great game throughout, and they took a 1-0 lead into the third period. The game took a bit of an unusual twist when the lights went out in the scoreboard, just before the start of the third. The rest of the contest was played without the scoreboard, with the time remaining being announced each time there was a stoppage.
The Spy Ponders came on strong in the third period, testing Woburn goalie Jeremy Barreto several times before they broke through at 10:27 on an unassisted goal by Stephanos Sotiropoulos.
The game appeared headed to overtime until the Tanners went up, 2-1, on a goal by Matt Mahoney, with just 1:40 left in regulation. It took just 23 seconds for Arlington to get the equalizer.
“I thought the first period was a good period for us, but we didn’t get many shots,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “The second period we started moving our feet and cycling the puck, and that helped us out territorially, which led to a little success. The third period was back and forth and our kids showed character by keeping up and battling.”
It looked like the Tanners had it one when they made it 2-1. Powers picked up the puck on a pass from Hayden LaPrade on the Arlington side of center ice. As he entered the zone, he and Mahoney were on a 2-on-1 break. Powers passed it to Mahoney who sent the puck right back. Powers gave it to him again and this time Mahoney fired a wrist shot past Davies, inside the right post.
The Spy Ponders immediately swarmed the Woburn end, and Drew Fecteau put away a rebound after Barreto made a save on Barnabas Kiss, tying the game at 2-2 with 1:17 left.
“They pulled the goalie and had the extra attacker,” said Duran. “We had a chance to get it out and we didn’t do it, and it cost us. Arlington is a really, really good team.”
The first time the teams met at Ed Burns Arena, the Tanners battled into the third period before the Spy Ponders scored three times to take over the game. Arlington tried to do something similar this time, but Woburn kept its poise and focus, a good sign heading into the state tournament.
“I thought the last time we played them, we played really well, too,” said Duran. “We just ran out of gas. We didn’t have Jack Lee and we didn’t have Jackson, and those are guys who kill a lot of time for us. I just thought we played well with the puck. We got it in deep and we didn’t turn it over and give them odd-man rushes.”
The overtime is five minutes of four-on-four, and the Tanners had just fought off a couple good chances by Arlington when Woburn defenseman Nick Leuzzi got the winning play rolling.
“It was a great play by Leuzzi, carrying the puck all the way up before dumping it in the (left) corner,” said Duran. “Derek Santullo pressured the guy and they ended up having three guys in the corner.”
Santullo found Powers alone, gliding through the slot, and he beat Davies with a wrist shot after getting denied by the top-notch goalie several times during the game.
Woburn took a 1-0 lead, late in the second period, after a strong shift from the team’s second line. Jack McEleney got the puck to Danny DeFeo behind the net, and the senior forward passed the puck out from the right side, and Lee was there to squeeze it inside the near right post at 11:23.
“We played the right way today,” said Duran. “Sometimes they try to do too much with the individual stuff, and that can hurt us a little bit. This was a big win for us.”
