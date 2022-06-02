WOBURN — In most years, when the Woburn High girls' lacrosse team goes into its final game of the regular season with a 7-10 record, the year ends with the final whistle.
However, with the new power ranking system, the top 32 teams from each division get automatic bids, whatever their record happens to be. The Tanners, as of last Friday, were ranked No. 31 in MIAA Div. 1.
Woburn hosted Wayland, currently ranked fourth in Div. 2, Wednesday at Field 2, and the Tigers showed why they are ranked where they are with a 12-4 victory.
Part of what factors into a power ranking is the strength of an opponent. The Tigers are strong but the Tanners (now 7-11) also have to be competitive, which is why the four goals they scored, all in the second half, could be the key to their state tournament hopes. A criteria is not to lose by more than 10.
"I think playing a team like that, hopefully it is enough," said Woburn coach Maggie Meagher. "It definitely helped getting on the scoreboard in the second half, which was our goal."
The Tanners played hard, as they always do, but had trouble generating offense in the first half against, and only had two shots on net at the half against the Tigers' top-notch defense.
Woburn also worked hard on defense, but the Tigers took control with three goals in the first five minutes. Lillian Mele scored the first two on free position shots, and Catherine Taxiarchis scored the third off a pass from Deirdre Brown.
Wayland continued to mount pressure on the Tanner defense, which led to three more goals and a 6-0 lead with 10:47 still to play in the first half. Brown got her first goal and Julia Wegerbauer and Taxiarchis each scored on free position shots.
Sidney O'Rourke finished off the half for the Tigers with a nice run and finish to make it a 7-0 game at intermission.
"I'm not sure, yet, but our goal was to play a competitive schedule and playing a team like Wayland is going to help us one way or another," said Meagher. "It's going to help us with our power rank, or it's going to help us get better. That's really important to us and this program."
Lillian Mele, whose first name appears throughout the box score because there is also a Lily Mele on the roster, got her third and fourth goals to begin the second half. Kaitlyn Mabe set her up on the first one, and the other tally was unassisted.
Despite a couple great saves by Woburn goalie Amber Hayden, the Tigers got a goal from Jane Tardif, assisted by Wegerbauer, to take a 10-0 lead and temporarily put the game onto running time.
Less than two minutes later, Tegan Stone put the Tanners on the board with a goal from Kayla Buback. After Tardif scored again, Woburn took a timeout.
Stone, who normally helps lead the defense, was switched to attack during the second half and she figured prominently in a 3-0 Woburn run that cut the lead to 11-4.
Leading scorer Riley Morgan got the first goal of the run before Stone scored for the second time, and then assisted on a goal by Abbie Lowry.
"I thought Tegan played great on attack," said Meagher. "We just moved her up there and she got two of our four goals. I was extremely happy that we got that done."
Brown scored one last goal for Wayland with six seconds left for the 12-4 final.
The Tanners had not played a game in over a week, but Meagher was not sure it would have made much of a difference against the Tigers. In fact, they had worked on different things during the absence and executed them, yesterday.
"Whenever you go over a week without playing, it's not great," said Meagher. "We tried to simulate (game action) in practice and we did the best we could."
Now all Woburn can do is monitor the results of the teams surrounding them in the power rankings, since last Friday, through today, and hope for the best.
If the Tanners hold their spot at 31, they would likely host the 34th seed in a preliminary round, and then travel to the second seed for a game in the Round of 32, if they win.
"Hopefully we are in this, but I don't know," said Meagher. "It's weird."
The announcement for the final power rankings and tourney brackets for girls' and boys' lacrosse are scheduled to come out on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.