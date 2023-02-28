WINCHESTER — The Winchester High boys basketball team won its opening tournament game with a 60-54 win over Durfee in a preliminary round game of the Division 1 state tourney on Monday.
The Red & Black drew the 32nd seed and was able to squeak out a home game against the No. 33 seeded Hilltoppers.
A streaky-shooting team, Winchester (14-7) was able to find the range early and jumped out to a 22-12 lead after the first quarter.
Senior co-captain Matt Hu got Winchester going offensively in the first half, getting two 3-pointers each in the first and second quarters. Later, he made some big plays in the second half getting some key stops.
Dylan Ketterer was also a big factor in the first quarter, helping the Red & Black take a 10-point lead after one quarter and had 14 points, second only to Hu's 16.
As a team, the Red & Black made nine 3-pointers which usually is a recipe for their success.
"We had a great first quarter," said Winchester coach John Fleming. "I thought our guys really executed our game plan well. Dylan Ketterer really stepped up for us. He had his best offensive game of the year, when we needed it, as well as some timely rebounds."
Winchester maintained a nine-to-12-point lead for much of the game, getting help from seniors John DeMichaelis (10), Tommy Lampert (8) and Conor Brennan (5).
"It feels great," said Fleming, on getting the victory. "The kids played incredibly hard and really executed and made timely plays. We have a great group and four tremendous seniors. They deserved it."
Now Winchester goes on the road to face the tourney’s No. 1 seed with a game at Catholic Memorial (18-2) on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Round of 32.
