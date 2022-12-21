READING — For a December game this was a really good one. Heck, it would’ve be a really good one in mid-February.
Burlington and Reading, two of the better Middlesex League boys basketball teams had at it at Hawkes Field House on Tuesday night, and it was a chess match of coaching strategies and showcase of each teams best players.
Both teams came into the game undefeated at 2-0 and the Red Devils controlled play for the most part, but the Rockets hung in there. Burlington looked to have put the game away going up 12 with three minutes to play but the Rockets, led by their Liberty Division-MVP candidate Jesse Doherty (23 points), made a mad dash for the finish line only to fall just short as Burlington held on for a 64-62 win.
Doherty put his team on his back in the final minutes with nine points to get the Rockets down two with the ball and :18 left.
The Devils missed the front end of a one-and-one and Doherty snatched the rebound. There was no question he was going to take the final shot. Doherty got a high screen from teammate James Murphy to get by his defender but Burlington’s Jordan Sutherland picked Doherty up at the left side of the rim to contest the Reading star’s short bank shot that just rolled off.
On the rebound action the Devils tried to dribble it out of trouble but bounced it off the foot of James Murphy. The ball rolled to Reading’s Hunter Hayes who had to quickly get a shot off but the ball hit off the back rim as time expired.
There was certainly no shame by this loss for Reading (2-1) as the Rockets showed they are still among the top teams in the league even just three games in. They had a good plan to take away what Burlington (3-0) wanted to do and that was to shoot the 3-pointer where the Devils do it as well, if not better, than anyone in the state. Reading played a tough man-to-man defense and made Burlington drive the ball to the hoop and not get comfortable from beyond the arc.
“They played outside in and didn’t really help, so the rim was open,” said Burlington coach Phil Conners. “But, it was smart, it made it hard for us to get into our normal game. We ended up getting a lot more layups then we normally do because they had to give up the rim, but that’s the power of the three. We missed a lot of layups and some free throws (late) but we held on. Mentally we made some mistakes down the stretch, but it’s early in the year.”
Burlington only had six 3-point makes but three came in the fourth quarter where it allowed the Devils to stretch their lead to a seemingly insurmountable 12 points at 62-50 with three minutes to play. But, they never scored another basket and missed two front ends of one-and-ones to make for some late anxious moments.
The Rockets showed their resiliency. They got down 8-0 in a blink of an eye, forcing coach Paul Morrissey to call a timeout. But, they stayed with their game plan and got a lift from Tom Trahan off the bench with a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. Sophomore Jack Murphy got the hurried up call to run the point when third-year starting senior Aidan Bekkenhuis hurt his ankle early and was out for the game. Murphy, James’ younger brother, was poised and chipped in with three baskets. His first of the night tied the game at 20-20 in the second quarter. Luke Benson (13 points) then had a pair of buckets to give Reading its only lead of the night at 24-22.
Burlington closed on a 10-2 run thanks to seven points from Cedric Rodriguez for a 32-26 lead.
But, Reading forged three more ties at 36-36, 45-45 and 47-47 but could not break through as Burlington always had a response.
After Doherty hit a three to get his team within two at 52-50 with 4:50 to play, the Devils then went on a quick 10-point run to seemingly put it away. Eric Sekyaya had a drive and hit a three while Rodriguez scored in the same manner.
Not done, Jack Murphy hit another pull-up in the lane, Doherty sank another three, James Murphy one of two free throws to cut the 12-point lead to six (62-56).
A Devil turnover resulted in a foul against Doherty who made both one-and-one free throws. Then a steal by Doherty and a layup made it a two-point game (62-60).
The Rockets gave a foul to Ben Poehler but he made both his one-and-one free throws to extend the lead to 64-60 with :27.6 left. But, Doherty quickly went coast-to-coast with a layup to get it back to two points (64-62) with :19.1 left.
Burlington drew up an out-of-bounds play to get the ball to Poehler again still facing a one-and-one free throw situation. But, this time he front rimmed the first attempt and Doherty got the rebound only to see his tying shot attempt not go down.
Burlington had four players score in double figures: Poehler 18, Sekyaya 17, Rodriguez 14 and James Ellis 11. Conners only played six guys but the sub, Sutherland, did a nice job contesting Doherty’s final shot at the end.
“Phil does a great job with them, they play hard, they play smart,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “You lose your three-year starting point guard (Bekkenhuis) who is our defensive stopper, but other kids stepped up; we learn from this.
“But, we don’t peak in December,” continued Morrissey. “We learned some things tonight and it was a good high school basketball game. It went back and forth and they only hit (six) threes; we defended that well. But, give them credit they got to the basket. I was happy to come back, but I wished we could have finished it off.”
Reading has two weeks off now to heal up and get everyone learning the rotations. It will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Melrose (6 p.m.).
“I think we are going to be a pretty good basketball team,” said Morrissey.
