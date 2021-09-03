WOBURN — After a year away from the program, Woburn High golf coach Brian Keeley is enthusiastic to be back on the golf course.
Keeley, who is entering his second season as the Tanners’ coach, returns following a paternity leave during last year’s Fall I season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels great to be back coaching,’’ said Keeley. “It’s always fun being around the guys down at the course. We don’t have an experienced team, but it’s a great group of kids and we are looking forward to getting the season started.”
During Keeley’s absence, the Tanners suffered a tough campaign, finishing the season winless with an 0-8 mark.
While the Tanners may be a bit inexperienced, Keeley is focusing on progress and steady improvements.
“We’re just taking things one step at a time,’’ said Keeley. “Nobody likes losing, but I think, for us, this season is going to be about progress and improving throughout the year.”
Leading the way for the Tanners will be junior captain Danny McGahan, who won nearly half of his matches while earning a spot on the Middlesex League All-Star team last year.
McGahan will be inserted into the No. 1 position and is expected to serve as a viable competitor against the league’s top golfers.
“The leader of our team is Danny McGahan,’’ said Keeley. “He is a great player and an even better kid. I look for him to be one of the best players in the league this season.
He’s worked hard over the summer on his game, and he’s looked very well in our pre-season practices so far.”
Other returning golfers for the Tanners include senior Alex Simpson, along with juniors Jeremy Barreto, Larry Pearce and Ryan McGann.
Simpson and Barretto each saw playing time at the bottom of the lineup along with Parece and McGann.
Newcomers to the squad include senior Ryan Scalesse as well as juniors Derek Santullo, Dan DeFeo followed by sophomore Brian Moloney and the freshmen duo of Anthon Ciasullo and Jack McEleney.
While Keeley acknowledges that the majority of the squad lacks match experience, he’s more than pleased with the overall attitude of the team.
“Other than Danny (McGahan), we don’t have many experienced players, but these kids are a fun group to be around,’’ said Keeley. “The attitudes have been awesome and the kids are showing genuine camaraderie towards one another, which is always great to see.
“Our biggest weakness right now is our inexperience,’’ he continued. “Many of these kids have never played in a match before, so I imagine there will be some growing pains to start the season.”
Currently Keeley is working with his players on their short game, which he considers to be essential when competing in match play
“The short game is huge, especially in match play,’’ said Keeley. “Being able to get up and down from off the green, or consistently make those three- to four-footers, are big advantages in match play and or stroke play. The key to improving the short game is all about practice, practice, and practice.”
Keeley is also working with the roster on approaching on how to play different courses.
“Playing new courses and making adjustments is just part of the game,’’ said Keeley. “You're going to make mistakes out there, and it’s all about moving on and focusing on the next shot. The kids have to approach their game one shot at a time and stay positive.”
The Tanners will have 11 total matches against both Middlesex League Freedom and Liberty opponents.
“Almost every opponent that we’ll face in the Middlesex League is going to be tough,’’ said Keeley. “Winchester won the league title last year, and won the Division 2 State title in (2019). Lexington and Belmont are always strong and Reading is tough as well. In the (Freedom), Melrose and Wakefield are also very tough as well, so we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
The Tanners open the season on Wednesday, Sept. 8 against Stoneham at Bear Hill Golf Club before hosting Lexington just one day later at Woburn Country Club.
