WOBURN — This season will have a new look for the Woburn High softball team.
The Tanners are coming off an outstanding season in which they went 13-1 overall and were Middlesex League champions. Their only loss came in the first round of the MIAA tournament where they fell to Billerica, 4-3.
The Tanners graduated seven seniors from last year’s team so this year’s squad will feature a lot of new faces.
Woburn was made up of all upperclassmen during last year’s impressive run and this year 20th year coach Courtney Sigsbury will turn to her two senior captains Cora Soderquist and Jenna Taylor to help guide the way for the rest of the team.
“This season will be a completely different makeup for us,” said Sigsbury. “We are coming from an all junior-senior team to a team that is primarily made up of underclassmen. So, we are inexperienced with plenty of room to grow. But the girls are working so hard every single day to get better. I think come May we will be a very different team than what you will see in April as we will continue to get better everyday.”
One area that will stay the same for the Tanners is in the circle where they will have junior pitcher Morgan Barmash back.
Barmash was stellar last season for Woburn and Sigsbury is excited to have her out there starting again. Barbash earned co-MVP of the Middlesex League Liberty Division last year.
“We are thrilled to have Morgan (Barmash) out there again for us this season,” said Sigsbury. Behind her we will have sophomore Riya Patel and freshman Hannha Nimsek, so I am excited to see what they will bring to the team.”
There will be a new catcher behind Barmash, as three-year catcher Bella Sgroi graduated. The Tanners will now turn to freshman Avery Simpson to take over behind the plate.
Woburn will feature an entire new infield starting with sophomore Erin Govostes at first base. She will be backed up by Nimsek.
At second base, freshman Riley Trausk will take over and will be backed up by Soderquist, who is the starting right fielder for the Tanners.
“Cora (Soderquist) will play anywhere we need her,” said Sigsbury. “She is our captain and will be our lead-off hitter. She is experienced, fast, uses her speed and is an all- around versatile player and we are so happy to have her.”
Shortstop will also have a new face as Cora’s younger sister freshman Madi Soderquist, the hockey star, will be taking over the starting role.
Rounding out the infield will be third baseman junior Kayla Robertson, who played last season but will start the season on the bench as she is battling an injury. Sigsbury will turn to sophomore Brianna D’Arrigo to start in her place.
Cora Soderquist will be the right fielder, while co-captain Taylor will resume her role in center field.
Left field will be between Laci Maguire and freshman Grace Forsythe who is also battling an injury to start the season. Senior Vickie Lambrukos will also be returning from last year and will back-up the outfield.
The Tanners are excited to get back on the field for a regular season and Sigsbury is happy to be out there for a full season.
“We haven’t seen some of these teams in a few years,” said Sigsbury. “But, it feels like a sense of normalcy is back,” said the coach. “The girls are excited and we know we will be playing in a very experienced Middlesex League. We are a different-looking Woburn team, but my kids are working extremely hard and they want to get better and that is all I can ask for. It has been fun and it keeps it fresh.
“We scheduled scrimmages against four great teams in Billerica, St. Mary’s Lynn, Lowell and Newton North and we are working out our lumps before we open the season Monday.”
Woburn opens its 2022 season Monday at Melrose at Pine Banks at 4:15 p.m.
