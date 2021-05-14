WOBURN — It's a whole new world for the Woburn High wrestling team, foremost competing in the spring as opposed to the winter, but the young and inexperienced squad is going along fine, working hard and enjoying its team camaraderie.
The Tanners just completed their first week of the regular season, and although they are 0-2, they experienced vast improvement from Friday night's 51-3 loss to Melrose to last night's 22-18 loss to Wakefield, at Landrigan Field.
"Things are going okay, and having wrestling in the spring has proven to be quite interesting," said Woburn coach Mike Parziale. "For instance, this season we will mostly be wrestling on Tuesday and Friday nights, and some teams have opted to wrestle meets outdoors."
Such was the case, last night at Landrigan, although the meet technically was not under the lights, as the Tanners were only able to fill nine weight classes for the 6 p.m. start. Seven bouts were actually held, with Wakefield not taking any forfeits.
The Tanners moved out to a 12-0 lead on a first minute (:55) pin by Joe Mahon over Gavin Bayers at 120, and a Sophie Matthews third round (5:21) win by fall over Ana Valdovino at 126.
Wakefield won the next four matches by fall to take a 24-12 lead, before Woburn heavyweight Mike Mercer closed out the scoring with a late (5:33) pin of Ian Dixon.
"With all the new kids, it's just a matter of getting them mat time," said Parziale, on the improvement from the first meet to the second. "We saw that tonight with better energy, better positioning, better stance and better bottom positions, which is good. They're working hard, it's an unusual season. They are good kids, they are young, but we're pretty happy."
The Tanners came into last night's meet not knowing what to expect from competing outdoors, but came away satisfied with the experience.
"I have never wrestled a match outdoors and I thought it was pretty cool," said Parziale. "There were no complaints and I think they like it. It was enjoyable, better than I thought, I think we are going to try it."
Parziale says he is going to wait until after Memorial Day to schedule an outdoor meet at WMHS Stadium.
After graduating eight seniors from last year, Woburn is down in numbers this year, including athletes lost to track and lacrosse.
"However, the 10 athletes we have are working hard and having fun," said Parziale. "We are young in a lot of weights, so there will be a big learning curve for many of our kids, but all of them have been willing to listen and learn."
Most notable heading into the season was Sophie Matthews making Woburn wrestling history, and perhaps Middlesex League history, by being named captain its first female captain. The senior is a fourth-year wrestler who placed in the sectionals as a freshman, and has become a girls' two-time state champion.
"Sophia has been a part of the program for the past four years and has worked her way into this leadership position," said Parziale, himself the most accomplished wrestler in Woburn High history. "She put her time in over the summer at Doughboy Wrestling Club, and returns this season as a two-time MIAA Girls Division state champion. I am looking forward to seeing her compete this season, and I know she is determined to be a good leader for our team."
Matthews will wrestle at 126. The other senior co-captain is heavyweight Mike Mercer, coming off a successful junior season.
Joe Mahon will wrestle at 120, and after Matthews at 126, Woburn does not fill another weight class until 145, where Sean Hall will compete.
Starting with Izayah Quiroz at 160, the Tanners fill the card the rest of the way with Shahid Shaikh (170), Evan Kolodko (182), Derek Baccari (195), Gavin Nigro (220), Mike Mercer and Eddie Sallese (285).
"Unfortunately we are giving up five weights each match," said Parziale. "But I am hearing this is a major issue for many teams this season — a lot of forfeits."
Woburn is back on the road for Friday evening's match, as well, this one at Hawkes Field House, against Reading, which begins at 5 p.m.
