WESTWOOD — In the end the Woburn High girls volleyball team fell short to a strong Westwood team despite its best effort.
Westwood defeated Woburn, 3-0. Wednesday night in the MIAA Division 2 Round of 16. In a tight competitive match, the Tanners (16-6) fought hard for every point but could never quite get the momentum going that they needed.
In a tight first set that came down to the wire, Westwood prevailed in the end winning, 25-21. The Wolverines dominated the second set, 25-10. In the third set, Woburn knew it had one last chance and made it a game, but ultimately fell 25-20.
Westwood (17-4), the No. 7 seed, will now advance to the Round of 8 where it will take on No. 2 King Philip (20-2) on Friday afternoon.
“It has to come to an end at some point, win or lose,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “We knew there was only a week or so left, but when you are expected to get this deep into the playoffs that just means you have a fantastic group. In the second set we were down by a million, but it didn’t matter. The girls dove and fought for every ball and every point there was to get. Westwood is a really good team. They hit from a lot of different spots.”
Roy knows when you get to this level, that every team is going to be great but he is so proud of the way his team battled out there.
“We had a lot of trouble with their serve,” said the Woburn coach. “It is tough to get going when that happens, but every single chance we had we battled. Overall, we served really well and gave it our all. When you get here, you are playing really great teams. I think we are a really great team too, but they just had us tonight.”
Woburn will say goodbye to 10 seniors, many of whom have been on the team since their freshman year. These girls have set many different school records and accomplishments.
“This is the best group of kids that will be missed greatly,” said Roy. “They have set every record that there is to be set and their names will stay there for a long time. It is going to be tough to beat all the accomplishments they have had and I am so proud of them.”
Woburn came into this match knowing what it was up against and the first set started off point for point.
Westwood was holding a 5-3 lead when Woburn rattled off four straight on a great service run by Kara Silver to take a 7-5 lead.
The set went back and forth from there with both sides battling. With the Wolverines now holding a slim 13-11 lead, the Tanners went on an incredible run scoring seven consecutive points where senior Reilly Davis delivered big on her serves and Hannah Nowell had two kills to put Woburn ahead 18-13.
That lead was diminished in a hurry as Westwood came right back taking eight of the next nine points. Senior Cara McManus served great, putting Westwood back in the lead at 21-19.
Woburn made it a one- point game on an unforced error by Westwood to make it 22-21. But, in the end the Wolverines scored the final three points to win 25-21.
Westwood came out swinging in the second set jumping out to a commanding 6-1 lead and never let up.
After Woburn battled back with some key blocking from Molly Byrne and Meghan Qualey, it cut the lead to 7-4.
Westwood then went on a huge run scoring nine of the next 11 points to take a commanding 16-6 lead putting Woburn in a hole.
The rest of the set was all Westwood as Woburn had a tough time getting any kind of momentum going and went on to win 25-10.
With one last chance in the third set, Woburn started off slower as Westwood again jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but the Tanners slowly chipped away.
The Tanners were battling for every point and managed to cut into Westwood’s lead quite a bit after back-to-back kills by Qualey and Sophia Furxhi to make it a 13-11 game.
But, the Wolverines then went on a decisive run that would put the contest away, taking seven of eight to once again break open the game at 20-12.
Woburn battled to make it a game as a great service run by Brianna Liu helped cut the lead to four, but in the end it wasn’t enough as Westwood won 25-20.
Roy knows next year’s team is going to look a lot different, but is hopeful it will be a good challenge.
“It is going to be a whole new world next season,” said Roy. “But it will be a different kind of challenge that will be exciting.”
