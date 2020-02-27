WOBURN — Ever since the MIAA Div. 1 state girls hockey pairings have come out, many have wondered: who exactly are the Cape Cod Furies, fourth-seeded Woburn’s 29th-seeded opponent?
The Tanners were able to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first period against the Furies, which was a good thing because goalie Connor Boucher stopped 22 of 23 shots the rest of the way as Woburn went on to cruise to a 4-0 shutout, in the preliminary round game, at O’Brien Rink.
Although Cape Cod Furies is what the players and their fans call the team, it is actually Nauset Regional, with one player from Cape Cod Tech, and four players from Monomoy Regional, which are all schools located on Cape Cod.
When the MIAA realized the actual makeup of their roster, at last night’s game at O’Brien Rink, they changed the official name to Nauset Co-op, which is now how it is listed on the MIAA brackets, on line. By the way, Nauset varsity teams are known as the Warriors, but the co-op team can adopt whatever nickname it prefers.
Woburn (16-2-2) advances to the first round where it will play the defending Div. 1 state champs, Methuen-Tewksbury (11-4-6), Saturday evening (5 p.m.) at Stoneham Arena.
The Tanners got the first two goals in the first four minutes, with one each going to Angelina DiGirolamo and twin sister, Lucia DiGirolamo. Lucia added a second goal, later in the first period, and Woburn led after one, 3-0.
The Furies were hardly putting any shots on goal, much less past Amanda Essigmann in net, so the urgency to add to the lead was not the same in the last two periods, something Tanners’ coach Steve Kennedy took note of after the game.
“Their goaltender was amazing,” he said, of Boucher, who had 34 saves total. “For us, the first game of the tournament is tough because no matter what you tell the kids, and they (Furies) are fighting to stay in the tournament just like we are, it can be tough to bring it. I don’t think we brought our best game tonight, so we are going to look to improve on that if we want to move forward and play after Saturday.”
Woburn made a couple lineup adjustments due to two players being out sick. Defenseman Jackie Lees joined the top scoring line with the DiGirolamo Twins, while ML Pineros brought even more speed to the second line along with Mackenzie Russo and Bella Shaw.
Lees picked up a couple assists in the first period, but Kennedy said the moves were made strictly for this game and was not any kind of tournament adjustment in strategy.
Angelina DiGirolamo scored the first goal at 2:01 of the opening period, taking a pass from Lees and then putting away her own rebound after Boucher made the initial save.
Lucia DiGirolamo made it 2-0 at 3:59 off a great pass from Angelina, who sent the puck from the right circle, across to the goalmouth, where Lucia swept the puck between Boucher’s pads.
The third goal came at 10:40 when Lucia DiGirolamo took a pass from Lees and beat Boucher on a point-blank shot from the slot.
Woburn’s second period goal came three seconds into a power play opportunity. Angelina DiGirolamo won the face-off to her sister, Lucia fired a hard shot on goal, and Bella Shaw was able to put away the rebound to make it 4-0 at 5:49.
The Tanners had many more opportunities after that one, but Boucher seemed to get better as the game went along.
“In any game, it’s always a challenge that presents itself, to play your game and stick with it,” said Kennedy. “That’s something we’d like to see from our players all the time.”
Nauset Co-op had some good skaters and had some quality chances, but Essigmann eagerly anticipated each one of them and was able to make the save. The Furies chances were few overall, but high in quality.
“We’re having a great year, with an awesome group of kids,” said Kennedy. “It’s a tight team and when the tournament comes around and you win, you’re not just walking away with two points, it’s a chance to come back after two more practices, and I think that’s what we are all really happy about. You have to earn everything you get.”
The Red Rangers and Tanners have combined to capture the past three Division 1 State titles, so this should be a highly competitive matchup between two great programs that know how to win big games.
