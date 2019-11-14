With a Thursday night Woburn game we need to get this selection in early. The other three games can wait until the usual Friday slot.
Newton South at Woburn, tonight, 6 p.m. — Much like handicapping last week’s game against Lawrence, I am also banking on a long bus ride to play in a strange place on a cold, dark November night. (Face it, that Woburn field is dark around the perimeter.)
Like the roll the Tanners are on as they continue to play hard, play to their strengths, and are rallying to get to the .500 mark. Teams going on the road during the non-playoff round can tend to let the “insignificance” of the game get to them.
Newton South lost to Winchester in its season opener but that is no crime since we know the Sachems are having a great season. The Lions can score, but, much like Lawrence, let’s see how they do coming to the Wu on a Thursday (through 128 North traffic) for a 6 o’clock game in 30 degrees.
Woburn 20, Newton South 12
