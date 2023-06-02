LEXINGTON — After nearly wilting in the 92-degree heat in the second half, the Woburn High girls' lacrosse team scored six times in the final 10 minutes to pull away to a 16-9 triumph over Mansfield, in the preliminary round of the MIAA Div. 1 state tournament, Thursday at Lincoln Park Field 2.
The game was played in Lexington because Woburn High was already set up for tonight's graduation ceremonies.
The 29th-seeded Tanners (9-11) will be back in action on Saturday (5:30 p.m.) when they travel to Walpole for the Round of 32, where they will challenge the fourth-seeded Timberwolves.
The Tanners had taken an 8-1 lead at the half over the 36th-seeded Hornets. Mansfield caught fire in the second half, outscoring Woburn, 6-2, to cut the deficit to four (10-6) with 13:14 left.
Kayla Buback and Riley Morgan each scored two of the next four goals to get the momentum back on the side of the Tanners. Buback ended up with five goals and two assists, while Morgan had five goals and an assist.
Both teams had a hard time with the heat, but Woburn was able to do a better job executing its game plan.
Morgan scored the first goal of the game at 23:35, and then Monica Galluzzo finished off a pass from Jenna Baccari at 20:33. Morgan scored on a free position shot to make it 3-0 with 19:35 left.
Mansfield center Ava Adams (3-2) won the ensuing draw, saw the Woburn defense mark up other players, leaving her with an open path to the net for the first goal of the game for the visitors, just 25 seconds later.
The Tanners continued to increase their lead on the scoreboard, as Buback fed Rachel Dabrieo for one goal before scoring her first for a 5-1 lead.
"Our goal was to come out strong and we did that, so I'm super excited about that," said Woburn coach Maggie Meagher. "Our goal was to come out, play with composure, and score four or five goals right off the bat. It was something we had focused on the last couple days, so I'm extremely proud of that."
The other part of story during the first 15 minutes of play was Tanners' goalie Amber Hayden. The score may have been even or worse if not for six saves by Hayden, who was on her game while Hornets' counterpart Caitlyn Zajak struggled to find her form.
"With Amber, I couldn't be more prouder of her maturity this year," said Meagher. "She's the only goalie on the team so she doesn't practice. She keeps herself motivated and has matured."
After a Mansfield timeout, Buback kept the momentum in Woburn's favor with a free position goal. Senior co-captain Hannah Surrette got on the scoreboard with the help of Morgan, and when Buback completed a first half hat trick, the Tanners took an 8-1 lead into the halftime break.
At this point, it seemed like it was just a matter of time before the game went into running time (10-goal margin), but instead the Hornets came out stinging in the second half.
Adams got the ball to Lola Varricchione for the first goal of the second half. A couple minutes later, Stella Moore scored two goals, just 10 seconds apart, both set up by teammate Rose Maher, and all of a sudden it was 8-4.
"The second half, we came out, and I don't know what happened," said Meagher, who brought orange and watermelon slices for halftime, going into soccer mom mode to help her players as much as she could under the torrid conditions. "It was hot, and the turf is always a bit hotter, but if we are going to compete we are going to have to learn to deal with the elements. We brought everything we could."
Goals by Morgan and Surrette, the latter assisted by Buback, slowed the momentum briefly, but Mansfield came again with goals from Adams and Gabriella Palanza, making it 10-6, and prompting a Woburn timeout.
"It was time for the fiery speech," said Meagher, who was sensing her team's confidence was starting to fade. "What it comes down to is what the girls have inside themselves out there on the field. I believe in this team so much and I reminded them why they were here and what great lacrosse players they are. I see it when their heads start to go down (when things aren't going well) but these girls can do it. Sometimes they need that mental push to get over it."
Adams completed her hat trick, after the timeout, making it 10-7, but that would be the last time the Hornets would score for nearly 10 minutes. Within that span, Woburn got two goals each from Buback and Morgan, plus a goal and an assist from Monica Galluzzo, to get the lead back up to eight (15-7), with four minutes left.
