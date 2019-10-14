WOBURN — Things are tough enough being a young team playing against a talented experienced team. But, then you throw in some injuries to compound matters and there is next to no chance.
The Woburn High football team had the unenviable task of playing unbeaten Melrose, arguably the top Middlesex League team, all divisions, last Friday and the result was somewhat expected. Melrose jumped out early and coasted home to a 35-6 romp at Woburn High.
The win keeps the Red Raiders unbeaten at 5-0 while the Tanners stumble to 2-3 and are right on the bubble to qualify for the Division 2 North playoffs.
The Tanners are a young team and they became even younger with their left side of their offensive line being all sophomores. Also missing were playmakers Dylan McLaughlin, Alec Cruz and Arthur Amaral. Woburn was pretty much at Melrose’s mercy on Friday.
The Red Raiders are a big, fast and experienced team. The program has been on a nice run during this decade and there is no dropoff with this year’s team.
Melrose scored on two big plays early. It had two touchdowns on just four offensive plays.
In all, Chris Cusolito ran the ball just eight times but covered 173 yards and scored his team’s first three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Brendan Fennell didn’t run it a lot but when he did he raced for 90 yards on just two carries. One of which was a 41-yard touchdown run. Fennell also threw for another score.
Woburn was down 28-0 by halftime. Melrose went on to add to the lead on a 72-yard touchdown bomb from Fennell to Matt Dussault. It was Melrose third touchdown of over 40 yards.
The conditions with the wind and heavy mist were difficult to throw in. Each team completed just one pass so the game moved swiftly. It moved even quicker in the fourth quarter due to the new rules Massachusetts high school football uses now. When a team is up by 30 or more points in the fourth quarter, it is a running clock.
Woburn wasn’t afforded much time but did battle to the end. It was denied on a 17-play drive that stalled out on downs at the Melrose 10 that began after the fifth Melrose TD and carried into the fourth quarter. But the Tanners did finally break the shutout on the final play of the game.
Junior running back Symon Sathler was a workhorse with 23 carries for 96 yards on the night. His final carry of the game covered seven yards for the touchdown to avoid the shutout. There was no conversion try.
“I’ve seen just about everyone on video and I think (Melrose is the best) by far,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “We said at the half let’s give 24 minutes. We are trying to teach kids to fight to the end no matter what and they did. I told them this was one of my prouder moments of how hard they fought in the second half.”
The running clock seemed to have many people perplexed. Incomplete passes, changes of possession came and went and the clock continued to roll.
“I wish I could direct my anger to a person, but these are the rules that we have now,” said Belcher. “If you are up by 30 in the fourth, no matter what, the clock keeps running, unless you use timeouts and that is what we did; we wanted to score. Unless there is a timeout or an injury they just keep it going.”
Woburn remains at home this week in a game against Lexington (1-4). Kickoff is 7 p.m.
