WINCHESTER — While many teams are already focused on their season openers after two weeks of tryouts and practices, the Winchester High football team is focused on Thursday evening's scrimmage against Stoneham.
The Red & Black have had combined practices at Ciarcia Field with Wilmington and North Reading, it will be the actual scrimmage with the Spartans that will determine many of the starting jobs, at least for the season opener on Friday Sept. 9, at Newton South.
Winchester is coming off a 1-9 season where it virtually restarted its program from scratch. This year, the Red & Black hope to obviously improve on that, but they still face many challenges ahead.
"We need to start being a team," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski, whose returning players are at least a bit more experienced this time around. "We have to stop worrying about the individual components and start playing together as a team."
One of the big hurdles the Red & Black have to overcome is the loss of two-way star Derek Gianci, who carried the offense at running back, and combined with Thomas Centurelli, who also graduated, to lead the team's defense.
Dembowski admits the linebackers are now the weakest part of the team, while the offense will have to click fast to take the pressure off the quarterback.
The battle for the starting quarterback will take place Thursday night between juniors Harry Lowenstein and Jack Centurelli. Lowenstein worked his way into the starting role, last year, due in part because Centurelli missed the season following arm surgery. Lowenstein is a good passer but Centurelli is bigger and could add the element of running that could really help this offense.
Dembowski says Lowenstein has done everything right as far as getting bigger and hitting the weights, but Jack Centurelli also deserves his shot at the job, as well.
"They have done all the right things to be the starting quarterback," said Dembowski. "Now it is time for one of them to take the job and not give it back."
The starting running back in the spread offense is also at stake, with junior Ryan Doucette competing with sophomore Emmett Goodrich. Doucette has the edge in experience but has to be ready to take a big step forward.
"It's a matter of who has the hot hand, as far as being the starter," said Dembowski. "The other guy will come in and spell the starter."
As for the receiver corps, there are about eight guys competing for the four slots, with only two of the candidates having earned starter status. Junior Ben Wilson will try and bring the momentum into this season after a strong showing against Woburn at Fenway Park. He will be one wideout, while senior co-captain Will Schlessinger will be another.
Junior Dillon Keough is a candidate for the slot, while junior Bronner Keough could be another factor at wideout. Senior Jack Costello and three other underclassmen are also in the mix.
Winchester's other two senior co-captains will be the bookend tackles on the offensive line. Quintin Johansen and Kaden Salvitelli both have good size and are returning starters from last year. The center will be junior Ryan Azzara, and the guards will be sophomore Brogan Salvitelli and any number of other players vying for the spot.
There are also seven or eight players looking to compete for three spots on the interior defensive line. Senior Parker Nagtegaal will be a starter at defensive end, and Brogan Salvitelli will be the noseguard, and senior Evan Geyer at the other defensive end. Johansen and Kaden Salvitelli are also in the mix, along with some other young guys.
Dembowski says the two lines are coming along, but are still a long way away from where they need to be.
The three linebackers are all in their first year as starters, and are light on experience. They include junior Cedric Edwards, Jack Centurelli and Goodrich.
"They are inexperienced but they have all gotten bigger and stronger since last year," said Dembowski. "They need to be thrown to the wolves and see what they can do."
The defensive secondary is all returning players from last year, including cornerbacks Kevin Sencion, a senior, Wilson, and senior Easton Halsey. The free safeties will be Schlessinger and Costello.
"We are excited with the amount of work they have put in in the weight room," said Dembowski. "Now they need to come together as a team and not think of themselves individually. Who will be ready to step into roles that will be for the good of the team."
New kicker Kieron Corr, a junior, will give the Red & Black an added dimension with drastic improvement in that department.
Besides facing Newton South, Winchester will also play its non-league opponents from last year Waltham (home/Sept. 16) and Masconoment (away/Sept. 23).
The Red & Black will celebrate their Senior Night on Friday, Sept. 30 against Lexington. The Knowlton Stadium turf will be replaced, beginning the first week of October, and the rest of Winchester's games will be on the road. If all goes well, the Red & Black will host Woburn on Thanksgiving Day.
