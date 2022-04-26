WOBURN — The Woburn High baseball team was one out away from its biggest win of the season when its bid was spoiled.
Arlington’s Evan O'Rourke. hit a high fly ball to deep center, and the ball arrived in the outstretched glove of Mike Chiodo just as he bumped into the fence. The ball fell over for a game-tying two-run home run.
The Spy Ponders went on to score four runs in the top of the ninth to take the 9-5 victory, Monday at Carroll Field. This was the Tanners’ third extra-inning game of the first half of the season and the first one they have lost.
Tanner ace Owen Ackerman tried to go the distance, but was done in by a two-out double by winning pitcher Josh Garner, and the following two-run home run by O'Rourke, who went 4-for-5 and missed the cycle by getting a second double in the top of the ninth.
Woburn (4-6, 2-6 ML) had taken the 5-3 lead with a three-run fourth off Arlington starter Zach Zimmerman. Brendan Flynn, making his first appearance of the season, pitched three innings of scoreless relief to keep the Tanners from pulling away.
"Owen was rolling and Cheech (Chiodo) made a good approach on the ball," said Woburn coach Joe Wells, on the home run. "He had it in his glove and then it went over. It was a good bid by him, but no one thing determines the outcome in a game like this."
Wells also took the blame for leaving Ackerman in to face O'Rourke, who had already had a triple and double in three trips to the plate.
"Owen was one pitch away, and that's on me," he said. "I should have made the decision to take him out and bring Kerns in to face that last batter. That's on me and I have to make a better decision."
Dustin Kerns got the final out of the seventh and then struck out the side in the eighth. He retired five Spy Ponders in a row before Dylan Walsh walked with one out in the ninth. Garner (3-for-3, 4 runs scored) singled before O'Rourke struck again, this time with a double past first base and down the right field line, scoring Walsh with the go-ahead run. It was 7-5 when Malik James hit a two-run double for the 9-5 score.
Garner relieved Flynn with two out and two on in the bottom of the seventh, and got the third out. He retired seven of eight Tanners, allowing just a two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth inning. Woburn left 14 runners on base over the course of the game.
"We left over 10 runners on and you have to drive those runners in," said Wells. "But I'm proud of the kids. They battled all day. It's a good ball club (Arlington) over there; hats off to them."
Arlington took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. With one out, Garner walked and O'Rourke tripled down the left field line. O'Rourke scored the second run on a Karsten Steinke sacrifice fly to left.
Woburn got one run back in the bottom of the first. Jackson Powers drew a leadoff walk and made it to second when the shortstop bobbled a possible double play grounder. Mike Arsenault forced Ryan Lush at second, and Powers scored when the shortstop's throw to first went to the fence in front of the Tanner dugout.
The Spy Ponders added another run in the third. Garner led off with a single and went to third on a double by O'Rourke. Max Garner hit a sacrifice fly to drive in his older brother before Ackerman retired the next two batters without incident.
The Tanners got that run back in the bottom of the third when Arsenault walked, went to second on a balk, to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Connor Welch. Danny DeFeo walked and Chiodo doubled to put runners on second and third before Zimmerman got the third out on a called third strike.
Woburn made its move in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three times to take a 5-3 lead while chasing Zimmerman.
With one out, Ackerman (3-for-3) reached on an infield single. Pinch-runner Derek Santullo went to second on a Powers single, and both runs scored on a two-out double to deep right by Arsenault. Danny DeFeo singled to score Arsenault for the 5-3 lead.
Ackerman allowed just five hits and struck out nine prior to the fateful final two batters in the bottom of the seventh.
"Nothing is easy in the Middlesex League," said Wells. "We talk about how you have to come to battle, every day."
The first game of the second half of the season is Wednesday (4:15 p.m.) against Watertown, at Victory Field.
