NORTH READING — After romping its way through the round robin portion of pool play in the Little League District 13 major baseball tournament, winning all four of its games by 10 or more runs, it was expected to be more of the same when Reading played Woburn, again, in the Pool A final, last night at Benevento Field.
Instead, Woburn brought a much-improved defense and its best pitcher Richard Cooke, making it a close game right to the final pitch. Reading also got great pitching from Andrew Wright, and doubles by Jack Barry and Jack Schuler led to the Reading runs in a 2-0 triumph.
Woburn got this far by coming up with sixth-inning heroics on Saturday against Acton-Boxborough and then earned the second-place tiebreaker when Weston beat Stoneham on Monday.
Woburn nearly pulled it off again, last night, when it loaded the bases, with no outs, against Barry, Reading's reliever, who came on to start the sixth. Barry was able to collect himself and get the next three batters to keep the 2-0 shutout, and earn the save.
Reading will now move on to face the winner of last night’s Pool B final between North Reading and Andover. Date and time was not known as of Thursday at noon.
Woburn won the coin toss last night and was the home team despite being the second-place team in the pool. Cooke hit leadoff hitter Jack Palm with a pitch before retiring the next three batters, two by strikeout, to set the tone for the evening.
Wright, who started and got the victory in the first meeting, walked leadoff batter Mia Basile, and hit third batter Conor Haggerty to put runners at first and second, with one out. Wright then got the last two batters on back-to-back force plays at third base, shortstop Steven Pizzotti to third baseman Cormac Fitzgerald.
Nolan McKinnon walked and Dominic Fratto singled to put runners on first and third, with one out, in the Reading second. But, Cooke likewise got the final two batters to retire the side.
Cooke got the first of Woburn's two hits, leading off the bottom of the second, and Jack Severance followed with a walk to put runners on first and second. But, once again Wright buckled down, striking out the next three batters.
Reading got its first run in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead. Palm singled, and with two outs, Barry doubled to the base of the fence in left. Palm was running on contact and he raced around from first base to score on the hit.
A.J. Rizzo walked to put runners on first and second, but Cooke got the next batter swinging to keep it a 1-0 game.
Lucas Lilley led off the Tanner third with a hard line drive to center, but Reading outfielder Rizzo was able to come up with the catch.
Cooke drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth, and went to second on a passed ball. Bradley Newell hit a line drive, headed to right field, but first baseman Fratto made a leaping stab, and turned it into a 3-6 double play, killing that inning for Woburn.
Reading added an insurance run in the top of the fifth, sparked by Schuler's leadoff double to the fence in left-center. Barry singled and Schuler was able to score from second.
Ryan Forsythe relieved Cooke at this point. After walking the first batter he faced, Rizzo, Forsythe retired the last six batters who came to the plate for Reading in the fifth and sixth innings.
Wright was finished after the fifth inning (due to pitch count), having allowed two hits and four walks, while striking out seven.
Barry walked Eddie Tivnan, leading off the Woburn sixth, and then fielded a come-backer from Forsythe. Barry spun around and threw to second, but no one was there covering the bag. Tivnan kept on running and beat the throw to third, while Forsythe checked in at second. Cooke walked to load the bases with no outs.
The next three batters went down on a called third strike, a routine force play at home, and ground out to first base for the final out.
While Reading moves on, Woburn at least redeemed itself after a 17-4 mercy-rule loss at Reading, and looked like a team that belonged playing in this important game.
