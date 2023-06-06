BOXFORD — It was a long wait for too brief a stay for the Woburn High baseball team in the MIAA Div. 2 state tournament. The 11th-seeded Chieftans of Masconomet got a two-hit shutout from Jake Shirley in a 2-0 victory over the 22nd-seeded Tanners, in the Round of 32, Monday at the baseball field on the Boxford side of the campus.
Woburn (11-10) was within striking distance until the final out, but could not get anything going against Shirley, who did not allow anything besides back-to-back singles with two outs in the second inning. He had seven strikeouts.
With Jackson Powers not available until later in the tournament, the Tanners went with sophomore Shaun Marsh on the bump. He pitched pretty well but six walks led to Masconomet's two runs, one each coming in the third and fourth innings.
Freshman Avery Powers came on in relief with one out in the fourth and runners on first and second. The left-hander hit Shirley with his first pitch, and then walked a batter with the bases loaded to bring in the second run. He settled in from there for the remaining two and two-thirds innings.
"Anytime you put 10 guys on base with free passes, and keep it to two runs, we'll take that," said Woburn coach Joe Wells. "But you can't walk guys like that."
Both starting pitchers set down the side in order in the first inning. Shirley got the first two batters in the second before Eric Paradis lined a single to left-center. Derek Santullo followed with a ball with a ton of spin on it which went about 10 feet in the air before landing in the infield grass towards first base. While Santullo hustled down the line, the first baseman tried to scoop the ball and tag Santullo in one motion, but his glove came up empty, putting runners on first and second.
Marsh came up next with a chance to give himself a lead on the mound, but Shirley got him to ground out to Braeden O'Connell at first base.
Unfortunately for Woburn, that was the beginning and the end for the Tanners' offensive output of the day. Shirley retired the final 16 batters he faced, with only a lazy fly ball to right in the sixth reaching the outfield in fair territory.
"We didn't have a great approach at the plate today," said Wells. "We kind of helped that kid (Shirley) out a lot, but he battled. He definitely wasn't overpowering, but I think we were a little too jazzed up and ready to go. Sometimes when you have an aggressive approach like that, you help the other team. He didn't really get himself in any jams."
O'Connell drew the first walk of the game, leading off the Chieftain second, but was promptly thrown out stealing by Woburn catcher Jeremy Barreto. A promising sign to be sure.
Marsh struck out the next two batters, but the third strike got behind Barreto on the third strike on what would have been the third out, and Chris Porfido was able to reach first. Anthony Cerbone then walked to put runners on first and second before Chase Caron flied out to left to retire the side.
Shirley made things happen in the bottom of the third, leading to the game's first run. After drawing a base on balls as the ninth batter, a missed pickoff throw went out of play, allowing Shirley to go to second. After moving to third on a ground ball to second, Shirley scored on a sacrifice to center by Tyler Feldberg.
Logan Keune got Masconomet's only hit when his soft grounder was scooped up by shortstop Ryan Lush who made a great throw to first, but Keune was ruled safe on the play, much to the disappointment of the Tanners. O'Connell walked for a second time before Marsh escaped further trouble with a come-backer to the mound.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Marsh walked Cerbone and Caron, back-to-back, which brought an end to his outing.
After Powers walked Ryan Corcoran to force in Cerbone with the second run of the game, he got the next batter on a pop up to shallow center, before notching his first of two strikeouts. Powers allowed one walk in the fifth and sixth innings, but was fine otherwise.
"I'm happy for the seniors that they had a great year, a winning season, and they got to go to the tournament," said Wells. "I'm sad to see them go. They are a great group of kids and I wish them the best."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.