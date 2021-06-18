READING — After the Reading High girls lacrosse team lost to Marblehead in the MIAA Division 1 North final in 2019, many of the underclassmen’s thoughts turned toward the next season.
As was the case with everyone in Massachusetts, the 2020 season did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was hard not having that season,” said Reading senior Kiara Tagney, who was a sophomore on the 2019 team. “We had a really good senior class coming back and we were really looking forward to that season. When we got the news about the season being canceled, it was just devastating.”
While the class of 2020 didn’t get the chance to play high school lacrosse again, the 2021 and 2022 classes did get another season. Thus far, they have made the most of that opportunity.
The Rockets won the Middlesex League Liberty Division, posting a 9-1 regular-season mark. Their only loss was by one goal, 10-9, against Lexington in the final regular-season game.
In the Middlesex League tournament, Reading notched three more wins, defeating Wilmington, 17-3, and Winchester, 15-13 (the third time Reading defeated Winchester this season) in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
On Monday, Reading met Lexington for the third time this season and avenged its only loss, defeating the Minutemen, 17-13, to win the ML tournament.
“The loss to Lexington was tough,” said Reading senior Caroline Johnson. “They worked hard. It was humbling, but we came back and focused.”
On Monday, Reading will begin play in the MIAA Division 1 North tournament, hosting the winner of Saturday’s game between Winchester and Beverly. The Rockets (12-1) are seeded third, while Winchester is 14th at 7-5 and Beverly is 19th at 5-10.
While Reading has won all but one game this season, the team has been tested plenty of times, usually the second time the Rockets faced each of their Liberty Division opponents in the home-and-home scheduling format the league used this year.
“You know there’s a lot of talent in the Middlesex League,” said Reading coach Rachel Munroe. “The coaches are all very good. If you blow out a team, they can come back and play a much tighter game.”
Just about every time, however, when Reading needed to dig deep, it came away with the victory.
“We have a mental toughness plan for each game,” Munroe said. ”We always just go one play at a time.”
Said senior Mia Pantano, “A few games are always going to be a grind, Winchester, Lexington. Our coaches, (Munroe and Sam Pindara) do a good job motivating us. You really have to want it and those games are a good test.”
Though everyone missed last season, the Rockets had an idea that they could accomplish something this year.
“We had some really good players coming back,” Tagney said. “We also knew we’d have some good freshmen. The sophomores and juniors were really good, too. We have a lot of depth.”
Everyone also plays well with everyone else.
“I’ve been on a lot of teams,” Johnson said. “This is a very close team. Everyone is really close to each other.”
Tagney, Johnson and Pantano were all freshmen in 2018 when Reading bowed to Chelmsford in the North finals. They were sophomores in 2019 when they placed second to Marblehead in the North. This season, they want to take the next step.
“We’re looking forward to playing in the tournament,” Pantano said, “and doing better.”
