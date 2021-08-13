BEDFORD — The Woburn 15-year-old All-Stars staved off elimination last night and will play again tonight with a chance at making it to Trophy Weekend in the Lou Tompkins Association B Division Tournament of Champions..
Woburn held on for a 3-2 victory over Bedford, last night at Bedford High, to book a date to go back to Andover High, later today (5:30 p.m.) for a rematch with the No. 1 seed that beat Woburn in the tourney opener on Wednesday.
The winner of this evening's game will advance to the semifinals, which will take place on Saturday in East Boston, as will the final on Sunday.
Woburn shrugged off its tough loss to Andover Blue, Wednesday night, by scoring twice in the top of the first while sending eight batters to the plate.
Devin Farren (3-for-4) led off with a single in what turned out to be the only hit of the inning, and he was forced at second on a ground ball by Matt Toland. Jack Lee walked and Jack Doherty reached on a fielder's choice, with an errant throw to third allowing Toland to reach safely, loading the bases with one out.
Brady MacCutcheon was hit by a Sam Campbell pitch, forcing in the first run. Then after a force play at home, Doherty scored on a bases-loaded walk to Cam Haley for a 2-0 lead.
Campbell finally escaped the jam when he got the next batter to pop out to Ryan Capobianco at first base.
Bedford got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first off of Woburn starting pitcher MacCutcheon. With one out, Drew Siwik walked, stole second and third bases, and scored on a ground ball to second base by Cian O'Donnell.
Woburn went quietly in the second but Bedford had the first two batters reach in the bottom half of the same inning on a walk to Ronan Melfi, and a single by Jack Derosas (2-for-3).
Will Hickey forced Derosas at second, before stealing second to put runners at second and third with one out. MacCutcheon buckled down and struck out the next batter before Farren made a tremendous over-the-shoulder catch in deep center, robbing Campbell of a two-RBI double and retiring the side.
Woburn added an insurance run in the top of the third off Campbell, who would end up two batters away from a complete game before he reached his pitch count in the seventh.
Lee led off with a double to deep left. Jack Doherty hit what appeared to be a single to right, it got to outfielder O'Donnell so quickly, he was able to throw out Doherty at first, 9-3. Lee still took third and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by MacCutcheon to give the Tanners a 3-1 lead.
Chris Randazzo led off the Bedford third with a single, followed with a base on balls to Bouchard. Toland came on in relief of MacCutcheon and hit Siwik with a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
Bedford got one run when Randazzo scored on a sharp grounder to the first base bag by O'Donnell, but then Toland sandwiched two strikeouts around a base on balls to leave them loaded and Woburn still in front, 3-2.
Woburn threatened to score in each of the last three innings, but came up empty, as it continued to nurse the one-run lead.
Daniel Pratt led off the fifth with a single, and Farren got his second hit to put runners on first and second. The next two batters hit line drives but nice catches were made in center and right field. Campbell made it three straight by inducing a ground ball to shortstop.
In the sixth, MacCutcheon walked and stole second. He remained at second as the next two batters got out, but then Anthony Ciasullo hit a deep fly ball to right, only to have O'Donnell make the same outstretched over-the-shoulder catch Farren made in center, earlier in the game.
Woburn had two runners on with two outs in the seventh on a single by Farren, and a walk to Toland. Bouchard had come on to relieve Campbell, and it was Campbell who made an outstanding catch on another line drive to right, this one off the bat of Lee.
Bedford threatened in the sixth and seventh, but could not come up with the tying run to send the game into extras.
With two outs in the sixth, Derosas reached on an infield single, Hickey singled and Ryan McGrath was hit by a pitch. Toland bounced back to get the third out on a called third strike.
In the seventh, Bouchard walked with one out, but was forced at second by Siwik, who then stole second. Toland completed his five innings of outstanding relief by inducing a routine ground ball to Luke Yorba at shortstop.
• The winner of tonight’s Woburn-Andover Blue game will join both Reading teams (Black and Red) and Lynnfield at East Boston Stadium on Saturday. The winners play on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.