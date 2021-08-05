LOWELL — The Woburn Summer Tanners finally did it, they won a Northeast League game, defeating Lowell, 10-6, in a contest halted by a strange curfew rule in the sixth inning,a t Campbell Senior Field.
The surprise was not that Woburn won, the Tanners have been competitive in almost all 10 games lost on the field, it was that it took this long into the season for it to happen.
Woburn (1-11) has two more games left in the summer coming up on Thursday against Wilmington, and Friday against Westford.
The Tanners scored eight runs in the first three innings, and added single runs in the fourth and fifth. The Raiders scored their six runs in the final two completed innings.
Campbell Field has lights, and they were on, but the Northeast League teams only had the field until 8 p.m. The sixth inning actually began a few minutes after 8, but around 8:20 p.m., with only one out in the bottom of the sixth, it was obvious it would take too much time for Lowell to rally, and the game was halted.
Woburn moved out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The promising start was powered by a two-run home run off the bat of Mike Arsenault. Jared Titcomb had led off with a shot over the head of the center fielder for a double. One out later, Arsenault ripped a deep fly to right which cleared the fence for a 2-0 Tanner lead.
Luke Gangi kept the inning going in a positive direction with a walk, and Colin Savill followed with a single to put runners on first and second. A wild pitch by Evan Rivera put runners on second and third. Rivera buckled down and prevented further damage by getting the next two batters on a strike out and a foul ball to the catcher.
Jacob Wells got the start for Woburn and pitched three innings of one-hit, shutout ball. He got the side in order in the first and third innings, walking one and striking out three.
The Tanners added another run in the second to make it a 3-0 lead. With one out, Sean Venezia singled. An errant pickoff throw by Rivera ended up sending Venezia all the way to third before he scored on a single by Titcomb, his second hit in as many innings.
Woburn broke the game completely open in the top of the third, sending 10 men to the plate while scoring five runs.
Gangi reached second on an overthrow at first by the third baseman to get things going. Colin Savill beat out an infield single, and Wells walked, to load the bases with no outs.
Declan Silva came on in relief of Silva at this point, and he began his outing with a walk to Danny DeFeo to force in Gangi from third. Zach Roderick hit a grounder to short and reached first, and picked up the RBI, when Savill beat the throw to home plate for the attempted force play. Venezia singled to score Wells for a 6-0 lead.
DeFeo and Roderick scored the last two runs of the inning, each coming home on sacrifice flies by Titcomb and Arsenault for an 8-0 edge.
Savill made it 3-for-3 on the day with a leadoff double in the top of the fourth. He went to third on a groundout and scored on an infield hit by Roderick to give the Tanners a 9-0 lead.
Savill took over for Wells to start the fourth and the outing did not start out well. After walking Alex Wyman to get the inning started, he gave up three straight singles to Silva, Cam Durkin and Keinnan Foyle, the latter plating Wyman to spoil the shutout. With one out, Juan Dussault was hit by a pitch to bring in another run, and Durkin scored on a force play at second on a fielder's choice grounder by Kevin Butler. Foyle hustled around third and scored on the same play, beating the throw home from first to make it a 9-4 game.
With one out in the top of the fifth, Ryan Lush got his second hit. Lush went to second on a balk, went to third on a Gangi infield single, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Savill for a 10-4 lead.
The Raiders came up with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the game more interesting as the clock ticked closer to 8 p.m.
With one out, Mike Webber singled and went to second on an errant throw by the right fielder. With two outs, Rick Schribman walked, and both Webber and Schribman scored on a two-run double by Wyman.
The score was now 10-6, and coach Joe Wells called on Venezia to relieve Savill. An error kept the inning alive, and Silva stole second to put two runners in scoring position before Venezia got the next batter on a called third strike.
Thursday evening's game (6 p.m.) with Wilmington will be played at the North Intermediate School, after being originally scheduled for Scanlon Field at the high school.
