NORTH READING — The Reading Little League 12-year-old All-Stars were the top team throughout, but they needed eight innings to put away Woburn, 4-3, and capture the Major Little League District 13 Pool A title, last Wednesday night at Benevento Field.
Ever since the weekend, when they were shutout twice but still qualified for last night's title game, the Tanners were spending most of their plate appearances striking out. Reading had a 3-0 lead through four innings when Woburn's offense suddenly came to life, in the top of the fifth.
Four hits and a walk led to three runs and a tie game, 3-3. Relief pitcher Ty Murphy came on with two outs in the fourth and kept the Rocket offense in check, forcing the game to go into extra innings.
After a scoreless seventh, a new rule where a runner is placed on second base to start an at bat was implemented in the eighth. Woburn was unable to score in the top of the eighth, but Ty Saggese (3-for-3, 2 RBI) got the first hit off of Murphy in the bottom of the inning to score Nick Russo from second with the winning run for Reading.
Reading now advances to the sectionals where it will compete in the Section 4 tournament, which will begin on Wednesday at Deyermond Park, in Andover, and continue through the weekend.
Reading beat Woburn, 9-0, during pool play at Weafer Park, and it got off to a good start in this one taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an unearned run.
Thomas Byrne walked, went to second on a one-out single by Alex Barton, and scored with two outs when Christian Ramos reached on an error.
Barton got the start for Reading and after a fly ball to center by Sam Lee, Barton struck out the next 11 consecutive Woburn batters, which took him through the fourth inning.
Woburn starter Sam Lee worked his way out of trouble in the second and third, including a bases-loaded jam in the third, before Reading got to him for two more runs in the last of the fourth.
Robert Weber led off the inning with a single, and then beat the throw to second on a force at second, allowing Jacob Barletta to reach as well on a fielder's choice. Woburn threw the ball around a bit after the play, allowing Weber to score Reading's second run.
Lee struck out the next two batters, but Saggese came through with a two-out single to plate Barletta for a 3-0 lead.
After Lee reached his pitch limit, one walk to Leandro DeLlano later, Ty Murphy came on in relief and got Woburn out of the jam with one pitch.
Jamison Donovan, the 13th batter in the Woburn batting order, broke the strikeout streak with a base on balls, to start the top of the fifth inning. Lee and Murphy followed with back-to-back singles — the Tanners' first two of the game — to load the bases with no outs. When TJ Trask made it three hits in a row, Donovan and Lee scored to cut the deficit to one, 3-2, with still nobody out.
Barton fought back to strike out the next two batters, giving him 13 for the game, but Quinn Boyd, grandson of Woburn football coaching legend Rocky Nelson, came through with the fourth hit of the inning, scoring Murphy and tying the score at 3-3.
Austin Smith flied out to right for the final out of the inning, but Woburn was officially back in the hunt for the title.
Murphy continued to pitch well, setting down Reading in order for the next three innings, a total of 10 in a row in all.
In the top of the sixth, Woburn threatened again. Gavin Smith led off with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch off of new pitcher, Nick Balicki. After two strikeouts by Balicki, Michael Greene and Jack Curran worked walks to load the bases. Balicki got his third strikeout to retire the side and keep the score tied, 3-3.
After an uneventful seventh, Woburn started the top of the eighth with Nathan Silva on second base. Silva made it to third on a one-out ground out by Boyd, but Balicki got his fifth strikeout to turn the pressure on Woburn.
Russo took second for Reading to start the bottom of the eighth. It took just one pitch for Saggese to stroke a single down the right field line, allowing Russo to race around third and easily score the winning run.
Reading celebrated the triumph with a lap around the park, displaying its District 13 championship banner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.