READING — After a season in 2022 that saw the Reading High softball team win the Middlesex League Liberty Division, the team is hoping for more of the same in 2023.
There will be one major change this year for the Lady Rockets and that is a new head coach. Lauren Cucinotta, an assistant on last year’s team, is taking over at the helm for Jill McElroy who stepped down after 25 seasons and a 391-160 career record.
Cucinotta has been with Reading for three years now and is excited for her new role. Cucinotta was previously a head coach for six years with Foxboro, Pembroke and Belmont.
“With this being my third season in Reading I feel excited for the team this year,” said Cucinotta. “It has been an adjustment going from assistant to head coach with the planning end of things, but I feel like we are getting in a groove. I am lucky to have three great coaches with me and lots of support from the school and town.”
Reading, an eighth seed, finished 19-3 last season, ultimately losing in the Round of 16 in the Division 1 tournament to No. 9 seed Peabody team.
After losing eight seniors to graduation, including All-Scholastic power hitter Jackie Malley, who belted a school record 12 home runs with 50 RBI and a .589 average, Reading does welcome back a core group of returners as well as a good group of newcomers.
Another key loss is pitcher Analise Grady, who had an outstanding senior year in Reading. But this season Cucinotta will turn to juniors Shea Hennessey and Emma Carter in the circle, who will both split time.
“Shea Hennessey worked hard for us last season and returns with Emma Carter,” said Cucinotta. “They balance each other out well and they will be ready to go in at any time.”
Another returner is senior captain Caroline Higgins, a Holy Cross commit. Higgins will resume her role at shortstop and is a key member of Reading’s offense.
The two other senior captains who will both play key roles this season are Bella McGonagle, who is back at catcher, and Katie Hurley, who will play in the outfield.
Three other seniors also returning on the squad are Brianna Cirrone, who will play first or third base, as well as Mikayla Cail and Nicole Naczas, who will both be key utility players.
“We are excited for our returners this season,” said Cucinotta. “Offensively each of the players brings something different for us offensively. We have talked a lot about being ready for anything when hitting to help produce runs for the team. Caroline (Higgins), Bella (McGonagle) and Katie (Hurley) will be leading us along with some of our newcomers and returners.”
Emma Haley is also back and will see time in the outfield and at catcher along with Ava Kiley in the infield and Emily Goodhue at first base.
Reading will have a lot of new faces as well and Cucinotta is so excited for all of the new additions.
The Lady Rockets will welcome sophomore Ari Olivardia and juniors Ava Maganzini and Delia Roy. They also have three freshmen joining the varsity this year in Ellie Russo, Devyn Ahlert and Ava Staffier.
“We are so excited about all of our new additions,” said Cucinotta. “We had a huge freshman class this season. We have a few that will be joining us on varsity this year. We are excited to welcome Ellie (Russo), Devyn (Ahlert) and Ava (Staffier).”
Reading opened the 2023 season at home against Wilmington on Monday and for the first time had a fenced in field on its diamond.
“We have a lot of talented players and talk about how we each have a role whether they are in the starting line up or not,” said Cucinotta. “We know we can be competitive in the league this year and we need to remain focused and keep working hard to do so. The Middlesex League is always competitive, so we hope to put everything together and be competitive ourselves.”
