WOBURN — Even with a complete lineup, the Woburn High wrestling team would have had its hands full with Watertown. The Tanners gave up some points on forfeits, but the Raiders also won on the mat, racking up five wins by fall in a 54-18 victory, Friday evening at Torrice Gym.
Woburn won the first two matches on the mat to even the score at 12-12, but then the Raiders reeled off the next 42 points before the Tanners got the last match at heavyweight.
"I think we are getting a little better, actually, but it's a tough, strange year," said Woburn coach Mike Parziale. "Our numbers are down, but I thought Watertown had a good team."
The Raiders have two girls on the team, but neither ended up wrestling Tanner senior captain Sophia Matthews, at least during the dual meet.
Leah Knipper-Davis came out for the 120 match and Woburn's Joe Mahon earned a win by fall in the first round. Claire Fabion wrestled at 138, and the Tanners had to forfeit there.
Matthews faced Matt Dide at 126 and she came away with a first round pin at 1:13. The meet belonged to Watertown from there. Senior co-captain Mike Mercer won the heavyweight match for Woburn with a first round pin of Jordan Pinada.
"Tough kids, our hats off to them, they wrestled well," said Parziale, of the Raiders. "Our guys are getting better. They're showing up to practice, everyday, and they're having fun. That's a good thing."
The Tanners (0-5-1) came a lot closer to their first victory of the season in their previous match, a 36-30 loss to Wilmington, Tuesday evening at Torrice Gym.
Woburn, as it has done a few times thus far in the season, won more matches on the mat than the Wildcats, but needed a couple more wrestlers in the lineup to complete the deal.
"We actually could have won that meet," said Parziale. "We won five out of eight, with five pins, unfortunately, forfeits killed us again. We were one or two matches off from a victory and a team win."
The Tanners' wins by fall came from Joe Mahon, Sophia Matthews, Izayah Quiroz (160), Derek Baccari (195) and Mercer.
This stretch of the season began with a home meet against Arlington, the defending Middlesex League Liberty champions. The Spy Ponders did not take their forfeit points so they ended up winning, 24-12. With only six matches contested, the dual meet went by briskly.
Joe Mahon and Sophia Matthews once again pinned their opponents to account for the Tanners' points. The Woburn wrestlers worked hard and gave their best, but could not come up with the individual victories.
"It's not like we are laying down for anybody," said Parziale. "It's more lack of experience, and getting these kids better, and getting our numbers up."
The Tanners will be hosting back-to-back dual meets, Tuesday (5 p.m.) and Wednesday (4 p.m.). Burlington comes to Torrice Gym on Tuesday and Lexington pays a visit on Wednesday, in a meet that could happen, outdoors.
BURLINGTON WRESTLER HAVING A GOOD SPRING
Of the four teams in the Daily Times Chronicle region, the Burlington High wrestling team is having the best season, thus far.
The Red Devils recently lost to the probable best two teams in the Middlesex League, Melrose and Wakefield, but they broke their two-meet losing streak with a 60-12 victory over ML Freedom rival Reading, Thursday night at Hawkes Field House.
Burlington is now 4-2, while the Rockets are now 0-5-1.
Reading is down in numbers this year and the Devils came away with 30 points in forfeits, that in addition to Burlington having some talented wrestlers
"That's the tale of the tape this year — giving up a lot of forfeits," said Rockets' coach Craig Murphy. "Burlington is a tough, well-coached team. We put the effort in where we needed to and got some wins, so I was happy with that."
Those wins came in the form of wins by fall from Colton Blomquist, Robert Tarasuk, and Lucas Laurenza.
The Devils got pins from Nick Silva, Cam Soda, Zack Soda, Adam Eldeeb, and Jaden Alford, plus five forfeits.
"Reading is down a bit, and they have guys where we have really good guys," said Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman. "If you can't fill all the weights, and some of your guys are wrestling the Soda brothers, you're probably not going to win."
Highlights to the Devils season thus far include starting out 3-0 and ending a losing streak to Winchester that dated back to 2009.
The season has been one long struggle for the Rockets, who lost for the fourth consecutive time.
Prior to Thursday night, Reading had lost to Arlington (21-19), Wilmington (47-21) and Watertown (39-20).
The Spy Ponders would have won by a lot more but did not take their forfeits. The Rockets got pins from Colton Blomquist and Lucas Laurenza, plus a decision from Patrick Keegan and a major decision by Dana Isbell, 12-0.
"They were tough throughout the lineup, they covered a lot of the weights," said Murphy, of the Spy Ponders, who won the ML Liberty title, last year.
The Rockets closed out last week with a meet against Wilmington. The Wildcats are an improved program and they too had too much for Reading.
"They (Wildcats) were tough, they had some good wrestlers," said Murphy. "I thought we wrestled tough in a couple matches. Even when we lost, we wrestled tough."
Watertown has become a more consistent program in recent years. The Raiders got the win but the Rockets made a good showing.
"They had some numbers and we gave up some forfeits, but my guys wrestled a good meet," said Murphy. "I was proud of them. They did what they needed to do."
Murphy has been pleased with the work of Blomquist this year at 113, as well as Pat Keenan, Sam Kurabi, Dana Isbell, Rob Tarasuk, George Fidas, Zach Galvin and Laurenza.
"The guys are getting some good experience this year, and that's what it is all about," said Murphy. "We're trying to get in as many matches as we can. That's one of our goals."
Prior to Thursday night, Burlington lost its second meet of the season, on its Senior Night, to defending Middlesex League champion Wakefield, 40-30.
Wrestling their final regular season home matches, all four Devil seniors finished victorious. Captains Joe Perna, Zack Soda and Cam Soda all pinned their opponents, and Jack Laverty won his match by decision, 7-2.
The Red Devils were edged for their first loss of the season by Melrose, prior to their dual with Wakefield, but before that they picked up another win on May 18, on Varsity Field, over Belmont. It was Burlington's second win of the season while competing outdoors.
The first outdoor dual meet came on a beautiful night on Varsity Field against the Red & Black. The Red Devils beat Winchester in the season opener, with sophomore Jaden Alford sealing the deal with a big pin at 220.
"We fill 13 out of the 14 weights which, this season, is a pretty big deal," said Shvartsman. "We are doing all right."
Reading closes out its six-meet home stand on Tuesday (5 p.m.) when it plays host to Lexington, back at Hawkes Field House.
