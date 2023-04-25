READING — On Monday afternoon two teams sitting atop of the Middlesex League Liberty Division met up and it was Winchester that was able to make a case as the team to beat as it handled Reading, 5-1, in a game that felt closer than the final score.
The Rockets (6-2, 5-2 ML) were on a five-game win streak while the Red & Black had their seven-game win streak snapped on Friday, by Lexington. But, Winchester (8-1) wasted no time in getting its game back as it took a first-inning lead which it never relinquished.
“We got beat,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “They are a good team and they came right out swinging with the first batter hitting a double. They really put it to us from an energy and enthusiasm standpoint. I thought we handled it OK for the most part, but we really couldn’t get the big hit today.”
The first batter of the game Antonio Zermani doubled to left field off of Rocket No. 1 starter Jack Raimo, who came into the game with a 3-0 pitching log.
The next hitter Tobei Nakajima hit a grounder to shortshop Nick Bartalini, and with Zermani venturing off the bag an attempt was made to catch him returning back to second base. But, he was safe and Winchester had two runners on with no outs.
After a ground out, third to first, advanced both runners, Dante Zermani brought home a run with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Reading almost escaped without further damage but Easton Halsey (3-4, 3 RBI) lined a hard single to left to bring home the second run and what turned out to be the winning run.
The Rockets had a chance to come right back with at least the tying runs when Ben Wright reached second on an infield throwing error. After two were out Michael Fabiano doubled down the right field line scoring Wright.
Thomas Fratto then hit a long drive to the right-center gap, but Thomas Casey ran a long way to track down the ball and kept the score at 2-1.
In the third inning Winchester benefitted from a Reading error that allowed it to push home a run with two outs.
With a runner on first base, Halsey lined hard to shortstop and the runner was caught off first base, but the throw was low and went out of play and allowed the runner to advance instead of the inning being over.
Jack Centurelli made Reading pay with a cue shot off the end of his bat that fell untouched into the short outfield scoring the third run.
On the day all the Red & Black runs scored with two outs which technically included the sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Reading was in the position to score enough runs to win the game as the Rockets put multiple runners on or had runners in scoring position in each of the first five innings.
The bottom of the third was probably the most frustrating when Wright walked, and Joe Ciccariello singled to start the inning with Reading’s 3-4-5 hitters due up.
With a full count Bartalini flied out to deep center field as Wright advanced to third.
The inning still looked promising with Fabiano up, who has been a reliable RBI machine in the last two seasons. However, his hard one-hopper to second base was turned into an easy double play and Reading put up a deflating zero on the scoreboard.
In the fourth inning a Bryan Beneke two-out double was followed by a Ryan Mulvey single, but Beneke was held up at third base and Winchester starting pitcher retired Raimo to end the threat.
In the top of the fifth Winchester kept laying on the pressure when a wild pitch moved Tommy Lampert, who had singled to lead off the inning, into scoring position. Again, after two were out it was Halsey who singled him in to give his team a 4-1 lead.
The final Rocket threat came in the fifth inning with the game well in reach.
A pair of walks by Ciccariello and Fabiano followed by a passed ball put two runners in scoring position with two outs and the dangerous Fratto at the plate as the tying run.
Fratto worked the count full but once again, unlike Winchester, the Rockets could not get the big two-out hit as Fratto’s fly ball was tracked down by centerfielder Josh Lacey.
As was the case for most of the game, every time a Reading rally fell short the Red & Black came back with a run of their own.
In the seventh Lampert came around to score after his single and advance to second base on Reading reliever Bartalini’s wild pitch which proved costly when Halsey singled him in with two outs.
The third time on the day that Halsey had a two-out RBI single.
“Some mistakes happened today that we haven’t been making; wild pitches, passed balls and throwing errors,” said Blanchard. “That’s baseball I guess, but every one of them ended up hurting us today.”
For its final two at-bats Reading was finally kept off the bases and Nakajima retired the final six batters to bring home a 5-1 victory for Winchester and sole possession of first place in the ML Liberty.
After a rare six-game homestand Reading travels to Stoneham on Wednesday afternoon.
