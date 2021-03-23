READING — Though a veteran of 17 seasons, John Fiore admitted his nerves were higher than usual entering Saturday afternoon’s season opener against visiting Winchester.
Football in March, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and without any preseason scrimmages to gauge his team’s progress, made this a season opener fraught with uncertainty for Reading’s head coach.
As it turned out his worries were groundless. The Rockets roared to a 27-0 halftime lead over the Winchester “Football Team” (it is still without a nickname) and were in cruise control the rest of the way in an eventual 34-0 shutout win.
“I was really nervous today, me personally,” said Fiore. “I like to have a good bead on our team going in to the season. The unknown is one of the things I don’t like. I couldn’t be happier right now with our great senior leadership. They came out flying and really played well.”
Sophomore quarterback James Murphy threw three touchdown passes on 10 of 14 passing, including two to favorite wide receiver, senior Patrick Harrigan (five catches, 95 yards) and another to running back-turned-tight end, senior captain Dan DiMare. Senior running back Colby Goodchild added 11 carries for 70 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
But the real story was the play of the Reading defense. The Rockets dominated Winchester from start to finish with a hard-hitting, swarming brand of football. Winchester managed just two first downs (none in the first half) and 24 total yards on the afternoon. Reading’s big, physical, veteran defensive line dominated the action, including senior captain Dom DeCrescenzo (6-2, 255), junior Thomas O’Brien (6-5, 290) and senior Shaun Bekkenhuis (6-3, 230).
DeCrescenzo recorded a tied for a team-best five tackles while Bekkenhuis added a sack and a tackle for loss. Linebacker J.P. Sullivan, a junior making his varsity debut, had five tackles, and junior linebacker Patrick DuRoss added two tackles and a sack.
The Rockets also debuted an impressive “jumbo package” on the offensive side of the ball.
With the likes of the above players, coupled with center Dan O’Connor (6-2, 225), guard Joe Gilligan (5-11, 235) and lead blocking fullback Nick Bates (6-0, 250) leading the way, the Rockets will be hard to stop. Reading pounded the ball on the ground against Winchester, opening things up downfield for Murphy and co. to do their work.
Winchester (0-1) hung in gamely at the outset, but was hurt when top tailback Jimmy Gibbons went down with an injury in the first quarter and did not return. Winchester defensive back Camilo Vozzella intercepted Murphy in the end zone on the Rockets’ first possession to keep the game scoreless, and on Winchester’s subsequent possession, quarterback Brady Martin threw a pin-point pass that might have gone for a touchdown and a Winchester lead, but it was dropped.
That would be it for Winchester. Following a second straight three-and-out stop by its defense, Reading took over at the Winchester 41 and needed just four plays to take a 7-0 lead with 3:40 to play in the first quarter. Thornton did all the work on four carries, including a 24-yard burst through a yawning hole to the Winchester five, and a one-yard touchdown plunge off the left side. Ben Ferrante’s PAT kick (4 of 5 on the afternoon) gave Reading all the scoring it would need.
The touchdown opened the floodgates as the Rockets scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, including two scores just two minutes apart, to take a 27-0 lead into the half. A sack by DuRoss led to a third straight Winchester three-and-out after Thornton’s TD run. Reading took over at its 43 and drove 57 yards on four plays to open up a 14-0 lead. This time Reading did it through the air as Murphy connected with Harrigan three times, including a perfectly thrown 29-yard touchdown pass. Winchester also suffered a costly 15-yard pass interference penalty on the drive that allowed the Rockets to convert a third and eight.
Trailing 14-0 Winchester suffered another three-and-out, with a tackle for a loss by Sullivan and a third-down pressure from DuRoss forcing a fourth-down punt. A bad snap sent Winchester punter Mario Caloiero scrambling for the loose ball, and he was dropped for a 13-yard loss back at the Winchester 21 by Nick Zannino to give Reading great starting field position.
On the first play from scrimmage Murphy hit DiMare in the end zone, the latter making a great leaping catch over a Winchester defender. That opened up a 20-0 lead for the Rockets with 9:50 left in the first half.
Reading’s final touchdown of the half came on another very short field. Facing tremendous pressure by a pair of blitzing Reading linebackers on third down, Kraft had to unload the football and was assessed with an intentional grounding penalty that pushed Winchester back to its 16. A short punt set up Reading at the Winchester 25. From there four straight carries by Thornton, capped by a two-yard touchdown run up the middle behind a lead block by Bates, put the Rockets in the endzone.
Trailing 27-0 Winchester did not quit at the half and a combined sack by Brendan Gill and Gabe Morais forced a rare Reading punt to open the third quarter. But the Rockets scored on their second possession to open up a 34-0 lead. Backed up at his own nine-yard line, Murphy found fullback Lucas Fleming on a short swing pass in the flat. The 5-9, 190-pound senior shrugged off a tackler and raced 56 yards down the left sideline to the Winchester 35. Two plays later Murphy found Harrigan for a second TD pass, with the latter making a great adjustment on the football and beating two defenders to the end zone.
“There’s a lot of things we have to work on, but I like where we’re at right now,” Fiore said.
Reading hopes to move to 2-0 on the season next Saturday at 0-1 Woburn (1:30 p.m.). Winchester will look to bounce back in a game at Belmont at 1 p.m.
