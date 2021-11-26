STONEHAM — The Reading High football team found itself in a familiar situation on Thursday.
As was the case in its games against Danvers and Bishop Feehan, Reading was leading in the fourth quarter, but hanging on for dear life.
Just like in those two games, Reading held on for the win, this time defeating Stoneham, 36-34, when Spartans’ kicker Joshua Nordone’s 41-yard field goal to win the game went wide to the left.
“Playing those [running] teams like Barnstable, Danvers, Woburn and Bishop Feehan got us ready,” said Reading captain Colby Goodchild, who rushed for 161 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. “That was all just practice for Thanksgiving. I was a little nervous but I had faith in the defense.”
Reading, the Middlesex League Liberty Division champion, finished the season at 10-1.
“In the history of the program, there have been only eight or nine teams to have 10-win seasons,” said Reading coach John Fiore. “Those were special teams and I was a part of some of them as an assistant or head coach. This team is a part of a great list.”
Reading now has a 71-30-7 lead in the series (64-18-4 on Thanksgiving Day). It’s the Rockets’ first win against Stoneham since 2018.
Stoneham, the Middlesex League Freedom Division champions, finished its season at 9-2. Like Reading, the Spartans were undefeated until the state quarterfinals where lost to Blackstone Valley Tech in the Division 6 playoffs. Reading did not lose until it faced top-seeded Catholic Memorial in the Division 2 quarters.
The Rockets held a 29-21 lead at the end of the third quarter on Thursday. With seven minutes left in the fourth, Stoneham quarterback Jason Nutting (8-for-16, 179 yards) found David Skutul in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown pass, his second of the day. On the conversion that would have tied the score, Nutting’s pass to Colin Farran fell incomplete.
On Reading’s next series, Goodchild carried the ball on five of the six plays, scoring form the 26 with 3:56 remaining. Jake Palm’s extra point increased Reading’s lead to nine, 47-27.
The Spartans responded on the next series. Two plays after a pass interference call against the Rockets on third and 15 gave Stoneham a first down at the Reading 36, Patrick McNamara threw a halfback option to Farran from the 27 with 1:31 remaining. Nordone’s extra point cut Reading’s lead to two points.
On the ensuing kickoff, Stoneham’s Marshall Albrecht recovered the ball at the 50 with 1:28 left. On the second play of the series, Nutting threw to McNamara. It was incomplete, but a pass interference call gave the Spartans a first down at the Reading 35. Farran gained eight yards up the middle on the next play and Nutting threw to McNamara for another 3, putting the ball on the 24. After a spike and another pay for no gain, Nardone came out to kick the field goal.
“Josh Nardone is a very good kicker,” said Stoneham coach Bob Almeida. “We wanted to run one more play to try to get him closer, but we had no more timeouts and we were running out of time.”
Reading led 14-13 at the half. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, McNamara ran a counter and took off down the right sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.
The Rockets came back on the next series, with James Murphy (17 for 23, 191 yards) completing his first of three touchdown passes, all to junior tight end Jesse Doherty (9 catches, 111 yards), a 5-yard scoring play with 5:37 left in the opening quarter. Murphy and Doherty connected on the conversion to put the Rockets out in front, 8-7.
Stoneham responded with a nine-minute, 10-second 17-play drive that ended when Jake Bruno scored on a 4-yard run that finished just inside the left pylon with 7:13 left in the second quarter. On the conversion, Jon Lawrence stopped Nutting short of the goal line.
Reading came back on its next series, with Murphy throwing to Doherty from the 10. The pass on the conversion failed and the Rockets held on to a 14-13 lead with 3:35 left in the half.
On the opening series of the second half, the Rockets added to their lead. Goodchild went 51 yards on the first play to the Stoneham 36. Four plays later, he went 12 yards up the middle into the end zone.
“Colby ran with a lot of power,” Fiore said. “Our offensive line did a great job in the second half.”
After forcing Stoneham to punt on its first series of the second half, Reading added to its lead with Murphy passing to Doherty for a six-yard touchdown pass. Murphy’s conversion rush made it 29-13.
“We felt comfortable,” Murphy said. “It was nerve-wracking at the end, but I had a lot of faith in the defense.”
On Stoneham’s next play, Nutting completed a pass to McNamara for a 68-yard catch and run with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Reading was committed to the run,” Almeida said. “They were putting nine, 10, 11 guys up at the line. They were just stuffing us. We can throw the ball, but we like to throw it when we want to throw it.”
