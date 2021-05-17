READING — For the better part of the first half on Saturday, the Reading High girls lacrosse team had its hands full with Woburn.
After coming back from three-goal deficits twice, the Lady Rockets pulled away for a 23-15 victory over their Middlesex League Liberty Division rivals at RMHS’ Turf Field 2.
“We wanted to make sure we took care of the ball,” said Reading coach Rachel Monroe, whose team improved to 4-0. “We wanted to possess the ball and win the draws.”
In the first quarter, Woburn held a lead of 4-1 before Reading came back to tie the score at 4-4 with 2:06 left in the quarter on Kiara Tangney’s first of six goals. With two seconds remaining in the quarter, however, Abigail Lowry put the Tanners in the lead again, 5-4.
When the second quarter began, Woburn (2-2) added two more goals, one from Mackenzie Willis and one from Lowry to make it 7-4 with 5:58 left in the half.
“We had to correct some stuff from the last game,” said Woburn coach Maggie Meagher. “We did well for a quarter and a half but Reading has a flow that we didn’t have. We came out strong. I’m proud of the way we came out strong.”
In the final five minutes of the half, however, Reading outscored the Tanners, 8-1. Kiara Tangney scored the tying goal with 2:35 left in the half. With 1:41 remaining, Molly MacCurtain put the Rockets in the lead for good.
Just as time expired in the half, Mia Pantano put in her own rebound off the crossbar, giving Reading a 12-8 lead.
At the beginning of the third quarter, Reading added three more goals, one each from Maddie Egan, Kiara Tangney and MacCurtain to expand the lead to 16-8.
“We had better shot placement,” Monroe said. “Their goalie (Amber Hayden) was very good so we had to make better shots.”
Hayden made 17 saves for Woburn.
“Amber kept us in the game,” Meagher said. “This is her first varsity season. She missed her freshman year last year. I’m extremely proud of how she played.”
After the Tanners called a timeout, they closed out the third quarter, scoring three of the next four goals, with Lowry scoring two of them, Willis adding one and Shauna Cronin also scoring. Willis’ goal with 7:24 left in the quarter was Woburn’s first since Cronin scored with 3:19 left in the second quarter.
In the final quarter, the Rockets added seven more goals, expanding their lead to 23-13 with 4:08 remaining following a goal from Kate Leone.
Willis and Lowry scored the final two goals of the game for the Tanners.
Lauren Donovan made eight saves for Reading.
Reading hosts Belmont on Wednesday, while Woburn visits Lexington.
