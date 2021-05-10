WOBURN — After getting humbled in the season opener at Spy Pond Field, Arlington got its revenge, Saturday at Carroll Field.
The Woburn High baseball team scored nine runs in that first game, but this time the Tanners did not get their first hit until the bottom of the seventh, in a 4-1 loss to the Spy Ponders.
"It was a good high school baseball game, hats off to them," said Woburn coach Joe Wells. "There was great energy on both sides. You could feel it all day long."
Both starting pitchers had no-hitters through the first five innings, but Arlington pitcher Brendan Flynn had the cleaner scoresheet, with the only two baserunners, coming on walks, in the first six innings.
Woburn's Owen Ackerman did very well in his initial varsity start, but the Spy Ponders had runners in scoring position, in every inning but the fifth, due to walks and fielding mistakes by the defense.
After Ackerman reached his pitch limit, sophomore Connor Welch came on in relief, in his first varsity appearance on the mound, to start the sixth. The Spy Ponders scored three runs on three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly, to take control of the game, 3-0.
Arlington added one more in the seventh off reliever Dustin Kerns to take a 4-0 lead, before Welch got some revenge by spoiling Flynn's no-hit bid with a one-out double.
"Owen Ackerman had his first varsity start today and pitched well enough to win," said Wells. "We didn't score any runs for him and we didn't get our two hits until the seventh inning. You're not going to win a high school game without more than two hits."
The Spy Ponders had two runners on with one out in both the top of the first and third innings. The Tanners got out of the first jam when Jonathan Surrette caught Chris Kelly off second after catching a fly ball off the bat of Byrne. In the third, Evan O'Rourke hit a line drive to third. Danny DeFeo stabbed it and threw on to second to double up Kelly again.
In the fourth inning, Arlington got the first two batters on base when Flynn was hit by a pitch, and Max Garner reached on a fielder's choice.
A force at third got the first out of the inning, the second one came in rather unorthodox fashion. Woburn put a play on but it was not executed properly, according to Wells. It resulted in the runner on second base taking third, and then heading towards home plate when Ackerman's pitch went behind the batter to the backstop. Catcher Mike Arsenault got the ball to DeFeo, who was almost at home plate, and he applied the tag for the second out. Ackermon got the next batter to fly out to left to keep the game scoreless.
Woburn did not have any chances to score in the first four innings, as the one player to reach first stayed there. In the bottom of the fifth, Danny Coveno walked with one out and stole second and third on consecutive pitches, the latter a very close play.
Wells thought about squeezing Coveno home, but called it off, and the batter at the plate ended up striking out. Flynn got the next batter as well to retire the side.
Josh Garner led off the Spy Ponder sixth with a single to left. Welch got the next batter on a pop up, but then a walk to Flynn and a single by Max Garner produced the game's first run. Flynn went to third on the single, and scored the second run on a Karsten Steinke sacrifice fly to center. The third run scored on a two-out single by Shane Broughton.
A single, a walk and a sacrifice fly produced a fourth Arlington run in the top of the seventh.
With one out in the bottom of the frame, Welch got a hold of a Flynn pitch and drove it high and deep to straightaway center field. The ball hit the yellow line at the top of the fence and stayed in the park, and Welch ended up on second base. With two outs, Coveno singled to score Welch from third after he advanced on an Arsenault fly to center. Flynn ended his complete-game victory with his fifth strikeout.
"It was a great ballgame. We hit the ball hard all game, just right at people," said Wells. "That kid (Flynn) pitched a gem. He kept us off balance with his off-speed pitches and he had us no-hit until Welch hit one off the fence in the seventh."
Left-hander Aidan Vining (1-0) will make his second start for Woburn as it goes up against Reading (2-0) on Tuesday (4 p.m.) at Moscariello Ballpark.
THURSDAY'S OPENING GAME
ARLINGTON — Despite being off for two years and having only one player back from its 2019 MIAA Div. 2 North final team, the Woburn High baseball team had as good an opening day as it has ever had in a 9-1 victory over Arlington, at Spy Pond Field.
That one returning player is a good one, though. Left-handed ace pitcher Aidan Vining, pitched five strong innings to pick up the victory on the mound. Fellow senior co-captain Damon Monks pitched two scoreless innings to finish off the Spy Ponders.
It was a close, competitive game until Woburn broke it open with six runs in the top of the sixth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate in the process.
Zach Zimmerman started and took the loss for Arlington, pitching four innings. Most of the damage was done against the Spy Ponder bullpen, which included three relievers in all.
"It's just nice to be back, man-oh-man it's nice to be back," said Woburn coach Joe Wells. "Both teams came out ripping the ball. There was some hard-hit balls all day from both sides."
The Tanners scored the initial run of the game in the top of the first inning. With one out, Monks lashed a double to left-center. He took third on a deep fly ball to center by Jonathan Surrette and scored on a line-drive single to center by Connor Welch.
Arlington tied it up in the bottom of the first. But, Vining settled into a groove after the first, allowing just one more hit over the next four innings, while walking one more batter and hitting one batter.
Woburn went in order in the second but then came up with two runs in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead.
Mike Chiodo led off with a perfect bunt single towards third base. Zimmerman tried to pick him off first but the low throw skipped past the first baseman, rolling far enough away for Chiodo to go all the way to third base. Brett Stone hit a high fly ball to center that the outfielder lost in the high sky for an RBI-double. Stone scored on a one-out single by Surrette. The Tanners would load the bases when Welch was hit by a pitch and Mike Arsenault walked, but Zimmerman recovered to get the final two outs and keep it a 3-1 game.
Arlington had its best scoring threat since the first in the bottom of the fifth inning when the first two batters reached on a Dylan Walsh infield single, and an error on a mishandled ground ball.
Vining got out of it quickly, getting his glove on a Josh Garner rip up the middle. Shortstop Jared Titcomb came up with the ball cleanly and turned it into a routine, 1-6-3 double play. Kelly then hit a sharp fly ball to right that Danny Coveno came up with a leaping grab for the third out.
Vining gave up three hits, two walks and a hit batsman in five innings of work, while striking out six Spy Ponder batters.
"Aidan has been working hard all throughout the Covid quarantine," said Wells. "We knew he was going to be here throwing hard. We played some good defense behind him, and once we got the bats going it worked out well."
Woburn had just two hits in the six-run sixth, but one was huge, a three-run, two-out triple to deep right by Jonathan Surrette, giving him two extra-base hits on the day and four RBI.
The inning began with Arlington's Chris Kelly pitching his second inning of relief, having set down the Tanners in order in the fifth. Catcher Arsenault led off with a single. Courtesy runner Jackson Powers stole second, was sacrificed to third by Titcomb, and scored on a wild pitch.
Coveno walked and followed Powers around the bases. He also scored on another wild pitch by Kelly. With one out and the bases clear, Kelly walked three of the next four batters to load the bases. Malik James relieved Kelly and Surrette greeted him with the line-drive triple. Surrette was the third runner to score on a wild pitch as the lead expanded to 9-1 after six.
"We hit the ball well in our first two scrimmages," said Wells. "The first scrimmage I was definitely surprised, but after the second scrimmage, it was apparent they like to come up and hit the ball. They've been working hard at it."
Monks provided the finishing touches on the mound, yielding one infield hit each in the sixth and seventh. In both instances, the hits came with two outs, lessening the pressure and helping him to keep his poise and get the third out.
"I'm just happy the kids are getting to play, to tell you the truth," said Wells. "It's been along time, and the fact they got cheated out of a season, last year. Having to wait this long, we'll take half a season. It's a great group of kids and I'm happy for them."
