READING — The 2010 decade for Reading High baseball was a continuation of the prior three decades of excellence as the program ran its streak of consecutive years making the state tournament to 26 years until finally missing out of a tournament berth in 2019 by one game.
During the period (2010-19) the program achieved a regular season record of 135-65 for a .675 winning percentage, while winning or tying for the Middlesex League Liberty title four times (2012, ’13, ’14 and ’16) and making it to the Division 2 North final twice (2010, ’16).
The decade also saw the end of era with RMHS Hall of Fame coach Pete Moscariello retiring after the 2013 season. Mosca-riello in his 35 years as head coach amassed 560 wins, with a .729 winning percentage, to go a long with a state title (1996) and 14 league titles, for the storied Reading baseball program.
In 2014 the program welcomed back a familiar face when former JV baseball coach Dave Blanchard took over as head coach. Blanchard, a teacher at RMHS and long-time assistant coach on the football team, had just left his position as the head baseball coach at Winchester High after six seasons and was an easy choice to be Moscariello’s successor.
The All-Decade team was put together by members of the Daily Times Chronicle sports staff with input from head coaches, Moscariello and Blanchard.
PITCHERS:
Scott Tully LHP (2010-13) — There probably is not an easier choice on the board then the future RMHS Hall of Fame pitcher. The four-year ML All-Star and pitcher at the University of Notre Dame, is the career leader in almost every Rocket pitching statistic. Including wins (29), innings, starts, strikeouts, saves.
In his junior and senior years he had an ERA of 0.74 and 0.56 respectively while giving up less than a half hit per inning and striking out a batter per inning. Described as a “great leader and fierce competitor,” Tully also was a strong hitter batting .404 for his career.
Sean O’Neill RHP (2012-14) — As a starting pitcher O’Neill recorded wins in three straight seasons with a career record of 13-5. He had a career ERA of 1.31 and averaged more than a strikeout per inning.
He was selected as the ML Liberty Division’s MVP in 2014 after going 8-1 on the mound with a 0.95 ERA. He batted .329 with three homers and 19 RBI.
Steve Cool RHP (2010) — The righthander had a season for the ages in his senior year going 8-0 with a save. One of only six Rocket pitchers in history to win at least seven games in a season without a loss. Cool was known for his excellent control, above average velocity and being a tough competitor.
Drew Zaccardi LHP (2011-12) — Probably lost in the shadow of the Tully-era dominance were the significant achievements of the Rockets’ “second” starter.
Zaccardi compiled a 6-1 record as a senior with a 1.64 ERA and led the team in shutouts with two. Overall for his career he was 8-1.
His 2-0 shutout of Belmont at the end of the 2012 season essentially clinched the ML Liberty title for the Rockets.
He never made an ML All-Star team, but he makes the Reading All-Decade team.
Pat Jordan RHP (2015-16) — The fire-balling righty with a nasty curve compiled a 7-1 career record with a save.
He averaged close to 1.5 strikeouts per inning with an opponent’s batting average against of just .168. Both of these stats are amongst the best in Rocket history.
In his senior year in 2016 he pitched Reading to a victory in the Div. 2 North semifinal against Burlington outdueling the league’s best pitcher in that season’s biggest win.
In a rare combination Jordan also spent time on the other side of the plate, splitting the catching duties in both his senior and junior seasons.
Will McFadden LHP (2017-18) — The tall 6-foot-6 lefty made an immediate impact in his sophomore season being named to the ML All-Star team after recording a 5-1 record with a 0.83 ERA and an opponent’s batting average of .168.
As a junior, McFadden took over as the No. 1 starter on the staff and was relied upon in the bigger match-ups. He rose to the task in recording a 4-2 record, with an ERA of 1.57 while striking out a batter per inning.
He was named an ML All-Star for the second straight season.
In his two-year Rocket career he was 9-3 with a 1.25 ERA and a strikeout to walk ratio of 3-to-1.
CATCHER:
Derek Galante (2012-13) — Moscariello rates Galante’s senior season as one of the greatest offensive seasons he witnessed in his coaching career.
Galante batted .476 with 16 runs scored, 30 hits, 28 RBI while pounding out 15 extra base hits. All of this while handling the demands of being a catcher where threw out seven base runners attempting to steal while committing no errors and allowing just three passed balls.
His senior season totals landed him within the top eight all-time for a single-season for hits, doubles, batting average, slugging percentage and homers.
INFIELDERS:
Jeff Covitz (2010-11) — Lauded as one the best hitters in RMHS history, Covitz recorded the second all-time career batting average at .439. A slick fielding first baseman paired with a powerful right-handed bat where he slugged over .650 in both his junior and senior years.
The two–time ML All-Star stood out with his leadership, integrity and character.
Mac Cook (2010-12) — “Power thy name is Cook” is the only way to describe the versatile corner infielder. For his career the left-handed hitter is fourth all-time in at-bats, hits and RBI.
Cook had an astounding 21 extra-base hits in his career and his 23 RBI in his senior season is amongst the top single-season outputs for the Rocket program.
Greg Altobello (2011-12) — Altobello was one of the best defensive infielders to grace a Moscariello infield. The shortstop was a catalyst for his team’s 2012 league championship.
As a leadoff hitter he batted .359 in his senior season, scoring 16 runs, with eight stolen bases and reached base at .458 clip.
The ML All-Star selection had a career batting average of .348 and a fielding percentage of .920.
Liam O’Neill (2015-16) — In his senior season, O’Neill (brother of Sean) put together an outstanding all-around performance that helped propel the Rockets to the Div. 2 North final and ML Liberty title.
The ML All-Star batted .339 with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and eight steals.
When he wasn’t playing third base he was on the mound where he was second in innings pitched for the staff recording a 4-1 record (6-1 career) with an ERA of 1.63.
Dan Baker (2017-18) — The tall and slender shortstop/third baseman packed a lot of punch at the plate where he had a career batting average of .368 with 33 RBI and 13 extra-base hits.
He was named ML All-Star and DTC Player of the Year in his senior season where he batted .403, with an on-base percentage of .459 and only struck-out four times in 75 plate appearances.
OUTFIELDERS:
Pat Mahoney (2010) — Beloved by his teammates and coaches for his leadership and competiveness he was a lead contributor to his team’s run to the Div. 2 North final in his senior year.
As a senior he was a co-captain and ML All-Star where he batted .303 from the lead-off spot scoring 17 runs, with 14 RBI and 6 stolen bases.
Mark Sheehan (2011-12) — The two-time ML All-Star was one of the most athletic and versatile players to ever play baseball at RMHS.
As a junior he recorded double digits in runs, hits, walks/hit by pitch and RBI, while batting .321. As a senior he batted .327 and three each of doubles, triples, and home runs, and had a walk-off double in a state tourney win over Lynn Classical.
An excellent right fielder with a strong throwing arm. For his career he is tied with the second most triples.
Joe Bradley (2016–17) — A scrappy player who was a two-time ML All-Star and top of the lineup hitter. Bradley had a career batting average of .404 with 33 runs scored, 20 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .488.
In 38 career starts he never made a fielding error.
Corey DiLoreto (2015-17) — As an old school three-sport standout and sure-fire future RMHS Hall of Famer, it was baseball where DiLoreto ended up making his biggest mark.
A three-year starter, who played both infield and outfield, was also his team’s No. 1 starting pitcher for most of his high school career.
For his career he batted .381 with 30 extra base hits, 39 RBI and had 22 stolen bases. He also added eight pitching victories and a save.
The Northeastern standout was a two-time ML All-Star and the DTC Player of the Year in his senior season. He ended his career in second place all-time for games played, hits and doubles, and was first in triples.
Connor Mulligan (2015-17) — Born to play baseball this fluid athlete excelled at every aspect of the game (aka “five tool” player). His all-out playing style robbed him of half of his games in his three-year career where he suffered major shoulder injuries twice. Despite that he was still named an ML All-Star two times.
The leadoff batter hit .316 for his abbreviated career with 30 runs scored, 13 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases. His promising pitching career included bringing a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a tournament game against highly-seeded Masconomet before losing 1-0.
His career ended halfway through his senior year when he hit a home run at Morton Field and then the next inning made a diving catch in centerfield that severely damaged his shoulder, he never played another game for the Rockets.
To complete the drama when the ambulance drove on the soggy Morton grass to tend to him it got stuck and the game had to be called.
(RIP JMD)
