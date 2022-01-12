One of the more underrated competitive sports in the Middlesex League is the sport of girls gymnastics.
The margins of victory among the top teams is so slim that a judge’s point here or there makes a big difference. And it seems every team has a Level 9 or Level 10 club gymnast.
On Tuesday, unbeaten Woburn put its 2-0 record on the line but ran into defending Middlesex League champ Burlington and its sophomore All-Scholastic Ava Schenck-Davis. The Lady Devils had already lost a close rematch with Reading this year but are still a talented team.
Burlington proved that yesterday, despite taking Woburn’s best shot, as it held off the Tanners, 137.95-136.1, in the Woburn Gymnastics Room.
Woburn’s Sam Jolly had her finest performance (35.65) of the season in all-around competition but it simply wasn’t enough as Schenck-Davis, a two-time national qualifier, won three individual events to lead the Lady Devils to the win.
“We were able to hit a 136.1, and we’re improving with every meet,’’ said Woburn coach Colleen Morrison. “Sam continues to be one of the top all-around competitors in the league. We had a lot of great performances, but Burlington has a very deep team and they’re one of the teams to challenge for the league title.”
Jolly recorded a 9.3 on vault to win that individual competition. Schenck-Davis took the bars (9.45), balance beam (9.3) and floor (9.35).
Jolly posted an 8.7 on bars followed by an 8.8 on the balance beam and on the floor she finished with a score of 8.85.
“Jolly had a great vault routine, and she’s one of the top vaulting competitors in the league,’’ said Morrison. “She also really came through for us on bars and had another solid performance on beam.”
Also delivering an impressive performance for Tanners was fellow all-around competitor Kiara Napuri who took second in the vault (8.85) and the balance beam (9.0) while scoring 34.30 in the all-around.
“(Kiara Napuri) had a near flawless performance on beam,’’ said Morrison. “We had a few falls on beam, which hurt us, but we still have some strong efforts. Bars have been our weakest event, and we were able to improve on that a lot. I feel like we’re becoming stronger as a team with every meet.”
Other top performances from the Tanners were from Cora Soderquist and Mia Hutchinson, who posted scores of 8.7 and 8.6 followed by Lauren Oullette’s score of 8.55 on vault along with an 8.3 on beam.
Soderquist also recorded an 8.3 on floor followed by an 8.1 on beam. Sara Abreu also scored an 8.3 on floor along with an 8.05 on bars.
“It was a great team effort, and we improved as a team in every event,’’ said Morrison. “We had a few falls on beam, and we were very close to pulling out the win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.