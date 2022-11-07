BROOKLINE —The Woburn High girls' soccer team came into Sunday's Round of 32 game with a lot of momentum, following its preliminary round victory over Medford on Friday.
That momentum was given an even bigger boost when Kayla Buback scored the first goal of the game.
Unfortunately, seventh-seeded Brookline took a timeout, got its act together, and scored the final three goals of the game in a 3-1 victory, in the MIAA Div. 1 state tournament at Parsons Field, which is the turf baseball field for Northeastern University.
"The goal gave us a boost, but then the kids got tired, running around a lot," said Woburn interim coach Paul Graham. "I put a few kids in but we ran out of gas. Today, they (Warriors) were the better team. If there was a next time, it might be different."
Similar to her goal in Friday's win over Medford, the goalie got a piece of Buback's shot, in this instance the ball kept going towards the net and trickled over the line to put Woburn up, 1-0, in the 12th minute of action.
After the Warriors took a timeout, they applied steady pressure on the Tanners' defense for the rest of the half.
The first dangerous chance after the goal came when Eleanor Bergstein had a chance in front of the Woburn net, but the Tanners dodged a bullet when her shot went over the crossbar. Another Brookline player put her shot just wide of the right post, moments later.
The Warriors tied the game, midway through the half, when Anna Leschly sent a ball from the left side of midfield towards the right corner in the Woburn end. Bergstein ran onto the ball, had an open look at the net, and fired it past goalie Amber Hayden to make it 1-1.
The Woburn girls were undeterred by the tying goal and continued to play with great intensity. The defensive unit of inside backs Camille Connors and Katelyn Clark, and outside backs Kiara Napuri and Sydney Metivier were hustling all over the place, and they had to in order to keep the Warriors at bay.
Midfielders Hannah Surrette, Riley Anderson, Joanie Butler and Markey Gibbons had their hands full with the experienced Brookline midfield, and the front line of Cyndea Labissiere, Buback and Colleen Curran were a constant threat throughout.
Brookline took the lead in the first minute of the second half. Gianna Pentland had the ball while approaching the Tanners' area. She drew the attention of the Tanner defense, and then Pentland sent the ball towards the left side of the box, where Maddy Moore collected it and blasted a shot into the back of the net.
Five minutes later, the Warriors nearly scored an identical of the first one of the second half. Moore ran onto the ball again in the left side of the box, but this time she made a leaping save on the shot from Moore.
Moments later, Moore had another bid from the left side, and this time Hayden punched the ball out of trouble.
"They (Warriors) control the ball really well," said Graham. "They had us on our heels, most of the day."
Brookline increased its lead to 3-1 in the 53rd minute on a nice individual effort by midfielder Sari Frankl. She created her own scoring chance, dribbling through an opening in the Woburn defense, before firing the ball into the left side of the net.
"Amber (Hayden) is a little upset about a couple of the goals that went in," said Graham, of his goalie, after the game. "I told her if it wasn't for her, we wouldn't be here."
The Warrior defense did a good job of denying shots for Labissiere, who assisted on Buback's goal, but she still won balls and moved them well, and set up her teammates for some good looks.
Colleen Curran had a chance, midway through the second half, but her shot went just over the crossbar. Later, she flicked a Buback cross on net, but goalie Talia Thompson came up with a nice save.
"These kids played really well," said Graham. "We played well, 3-1 is nothing to be ashamed of," said Graham. "I'm very proud to have been asked to coach this club. These kids work so hard."
Woburn closes out the season with a final record of 9-7-4.
