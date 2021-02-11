BELMONT — The Woburn High boys' hockey team suffered its first loss of the season when Belmont avenged its loss from the first game between the two teams with a 3-1 decision, last night at Viglirolo Rink.
The Tanners (6-1-1) remain among the frontrunners for the Middlesex League Liberty Division title, despite the loss. They have two games left in the regular season against Winchester at O'Brien Rink this Saturday then on Monday.
Woburn was looking good when it took a 1-0 lead at 9:40 of the first half on the first career goal for Derek Baccari. Brett Stone set up the goal from the right side. He sent a pass to the front of the net and Baccari re-directed the puck past goalie Ryan Griffin.
The Marauders got the goal back a few minutes later off a turnover near the Woburn blue line. Cam Fici scored from Shay Donohue.
Belmont went ahead to stay later in the half, cashing in on its only power play of the game. Ben Fici scored this time from Declan Harrington.
Woburn got a power-play opportunity late in the first half, but was unable to take advantage, although the Tanners put good pressure on the Belmont defense.
The Marauders added an insurance goal at 6:12 of the second half, taking advantage of a Woburn defenseman losing his footing. It created a 2-on-1 situation and Donohue scored off a Ben Fici rebound.
The Tanners have a lot of firepower and could have come back at any time, but this time the Belmont defense held up in front of Griffin, who had 21 saves. Ryan Moriarty also played well for Woburn.
Winchester and Woburn play the first of two doubleheaders on Saturday at O'Brien Rink. The boys play at noon and the girls at 2:30 p.m.
